Shark Tank India judge failed 5 times before building Rs 700-cr net worth at 40, survived on wife’s earnings

Aman Gupta is among the most talked-about sharks from Shark Tank India. The co-founder and former CMO of boAT has invested crores in multiple startups today, but there was a time when he had barely seen money. Raised in a lower-middle-class household, Aman once described himself as “a lost soul.” In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Aman opened up about his childhood and revealed how a personal tragedy reshaped his outlook on life, pushing him to prioritise happiness over material success.

Recalling the early days of boAT’s growth, Aman said, “When we received funding from Warburg, I got very excited. I was like, ‘Wow, paise aa gaye, maze aa gaye,’ because I hadn’t seen so much money in my life. My mother was a school teacher and my father was a salesman. We had never seen money. My upbringing was lower middle class. Slowly, when we started receiving so much money, I would sit and check my bank account multiple times.” He joked, “So much that our banker came home to check on us.”