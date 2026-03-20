Aman Gupta shares his biggest regret from Shark Tank India, says he once shot in a hungover state: ‘I was drinking till 4 am’

Aman Gupta, who has been a judge on Shark Tank India since the show’s first season, recently opened up about his biggest miss on the show. Aman has locked over 150 deals on the show through the seasons and shared that while he does not have many regrets, he missed out on investing in the bread company The Health Factory during the second season of the show.

Aman Gupta missed investing in The Health Factory

In an interview with Z47 Moments, Aman Gupta shared that at the time, none of the judges invested in the company and added that the food company is now earning Rs 20-30 crore per month. At the time, the founders of The Health Factory, Vinay Maheshwari and Mohit Sankhala, pitched in front of Namita Thapar, Vineeta Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal and Aman. They sought Rs 75 lakh in exchange for 2.1 percent of the company, valuing it at Rs 35.71 crore. In that episode, Peyush had said, “I am sure we will repent this decision” and Aman had added, “I hope we do.”