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Aman Gupta shares his biggest regret from Shark Tank India, says he once shot in a hungover state: ‘I was drinking till 4 am’
Aman Gupta recalled his biggest miss on Shark Tank India, and shared that sometimes, he has had to shoot through bad days as well.
Aman Gupta, who has been a judge on Shark Tank India since the show’s first season, recently opened up about his biggest miss on the show. Aman has locked over 150 deals on the show through the seasons and shared that while he does not have many regrets, he missed out on investing in the bread company The Health Factory during the second season of the show.
Aman Gupta missed investing in The Health Factory
In an interview with Z47 Moments, Aman Gupta shared that at the time, none of the judges invested in the company and added that the food company is now earning Rs 20-30 crore per month. At the time, the founders of The Health Factory, Vinay Maheshwari and Mohit Sankhala, pitched in front of Namita Thapar, Vineeta Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal and Aman. They sought Rs 75 lakh in exchange for 2.1 percent of the company, valuing it at Rs 35.71 crore. In that episode, Peyush had said, “I am sure we will repent this decision” and Aman had added, “I hope we do.”
In the same chat, Aman was also asked about the feedback from the channel, based on his on-camera performance. Aman shared, “Sometimes I say whatever comes to my mind. One day, I was angry and I spoke in a Delhi-like fashion, ‘Abe tu karta kya hai? Pata bhi hai kya baat kar raha hai? (What are you doing? Do you even know what you are saying?)’ Sony kept it and people were like, ‘Why is he using such language?’”
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Aman Gupta showed up hangover on Shark Tank India set
Aman Gupta said that while Ashneer Grover (one of the original judges of the show who left after the first season) was on a “different level”, Aman spoke in his “own style.” He then shared that on a particular day, he showed up hungover as he had been drinking till 4 am, and that made it a bit difficult for him to focus on the deal. “One day, I was drinking until 4 am and the next day, I was extremely hungover… I was thinking, how do I focus on the deal because I was so sleep deprived. Sometimes, your brain stops functioning in such situations. And this is life, right? You can’t be nice every single time. Sometimes you have bad days,” he said.
This story contains personal reflections on professional decisions and lifestyle choices, including a mention of alcohol consumption. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes and does not constitute professional financial or health advice.