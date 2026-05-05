The Shark Tank India rejection that didn’t last: Aman Gupta backs Flying Beast’s Rosier Foods a year later

A year ago, Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as The Flying Beast, made headlines after being turned down by the ‘sharks’ on Shark Tank India. Investors, including Aman Gupta, had refused to back his protein brand Beast Life, questioning whether he was more of an influencer than an entrepreneur. Cut to now, Aman Gupta—founder of boAt—has invested in Taneja’s other venture, Rosier Foods, known for its raw honey and A2 Vedic ghee.

The official Instagram handle of Rosier Foods shared a photo featuring Aman Gupta and Gaurav Taneja. The caption read: “We have been slow-churning traditions for a while. And now we have one of India’s finest entrepreneurs, Aman Gupta, rowing the boat with us. The man who built boAt from scratch, who sat across some of India’s boldest founders on Shark Tank, has now chosen to back us. We are beyond grateful—and we are just getting started.”