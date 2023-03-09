Aman Gupta and Ashneer Grover have a mini Shark Tank India reunion, fans say ‘sab doglapan hai’

Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta reunited with ex- Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover at the wedding reception of Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal and Geetansha Sood. Ashneer Grover, who didn’t feature in the latest season of the popular business reality show, was seen with Aman in a photo from the event.

On Wednesday, Aman took to Instagram to share photos from the wedding celebrations. He wrote in his caption, “Wishing you a happy married life @riteshagar. Asking on behalf of millions of Indians: I hope the honeymoon is also at one of the Oyo Rooms.” Aman and Ashneer posed together with the newlyweds. Fans flooded the photos with comments, expressing their happiness at seeing the two Shark Tank India judges in one frame again.

One wrote, “Uff Ashneer-Aman in one frame!! How much we missed you both.” Another added, “So happy to see ashneer and you together.” A third quoted Ashneer’s popular refrain from the show saying, “Sab doglapan hai.” One person wrote, “How was the feeling while meeting ex-shark Ashneer Grover? Discussed deals or pain of missing him in the second season?”

There has been much speculation about bad blood between the judges ever since Ashneer Grover’s departure from the show. Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal had taken a few sarcastic digs at Ashneer, saying, “In season two, the toxicity is out, for good.”

However, Aman Gupta had not said anything about his exit as yet. Ashneer didn’t hold back either and has made it clear that he doesn’t keep track of what’s happening in Season 2 of the show. “Mereko lagta hai separation clean hona chahiye. Jab main Shark Tank mein nahi bhi tha, season two mein, jitne bhi sharks they, unko maine social media se unfollow kar diya. Yaar ab woh tumhari game hai, tum khelo. Main kyun har roz dekhun ki Shark Tank ki shoot pe behind-the-scenes kya chal raha hai? Ab meri life ka part hi nahi hai, toh main kyu past mein rahun? Jab se clear hogaya tha ki mai season two mein nahi hoon, maine baaki sharks ko unfollow kar diya tha (I think there should be a clean separation between the show and my life now. I have even unfollowed the sharks from Shark Tank India. The show is theirs now, they should play the game. Why should I see what is happening on Shark Tank India shoot. The show is not a part of my life now, so why should I live in the past? When it became clear that I am not a part of season 2, I unfollowed all the sharks on social media).”