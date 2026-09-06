Aman Gandhi reveals why he had to reject Bigg Boss OTT before joining Bigg Boss 20

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Aman Gandhi has joined 16 other contestants on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Aman spoke about his decision to join Bigg Boss and how he expects his life to change after the show.
Despite being a part of a successful show like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, when Aman’s name surfaced for Bigg Boss 20, many wondered why the actor took up the show. He said, “When you do well in your career, you wonder what’s next? After doing a big show like Bhagyalaxmi, I wanted to be a part of another leading show. I got Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which was bigger. I got to see what it felt like being a part of India’s number one show. It was very special, and after this in my career, I needed a huge leap. I was hungry, dreamy, and wanted something big. I thought that after IPL, the biggest event in this country was Bigg Boss. I manifested this show. I have seen this show from the first season. I even remember why this season started in India. Bigg Boss has been very special for me. It is bigger than a dream.”
Talking about his personality, Aman shared that while he is a happy soul, he is also very strong mentally. “I am a happy person. I bring a positive energy with me. My personality is all about bringing a happy vibe and energy, which also makes me very likable. I have also seen lots of ups and downs in life. Mumbai was my second life in a way. When I came here, I used to live with five boys in a small apartment. Today, I live by myself. Had I not been strong-headed, this journey wouldn’t have happened. All the experiences, facing the pressure and rejections, have made me pretty solid,” the actor shared.
‘Bhagyalaxmi makers didn’t allow me to do Bigg Boss earlier’
This isn’t the first time Aman Gandhi was approached for Bigg Boss. He was also in the running for the show’s OTT version. Unfortunately, due to work commitments, Aman couldn’t do the show back then. “This is the second time I was offered Bigg Boss; the first offer came in 2022-23, and it was for the OTT version. I was doing Bhagyalaxmi then. Back then, I couldn’t do the show since I was the other lead in the show. Quitting it would have affected the show. So the makers didn’t allow me.”
Sharing what he expects from Bigg Boss 20, Aman Gandhi said, “Your brother is going to be a star. My life is going to change greatly after Bigg Boss, in terms of popularity. It’s a hard fact that the industry works on Instagram following. This show helps you in monetary terms, confidence, etc. So life will change for the better.”
Given that this year contestants get an extra lifeline, when Aman was asked if he needed a second chance at anything in life, the actor said, “I wouldn’t want a second chance in life for anything. If these things had not happened to me in life, I wouldn’t be here. I am very happy where I am in life right now. I don’t want to change anything.”
About Aman Gandhi
Aman Gandhi made his debut in 2016. He has been associated with shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Sasural Simar Ka, and Kundali Bhagya. It was his role as an antagonist in Naagin 3 in 2018 that became a turning point. Aman bagged his first role as a main lead in 2021 in Bhagya Laxmi; he was associated with the show for four years. In 2025, Aman joined Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as one of the new-generation leads.
On the personal front, Aman Gandhi is dating Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Shagun Sharma.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More