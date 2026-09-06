Aman Gandhi reveals why he had to reject Bigg Boss OTT before joining Bigg Boss 20

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Aman Gandhi has joined 16 other contestants on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Aman spoke about his decision to join Bigg Boss and how he expects his life to change after the show.

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Despite being a part of a successful show like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, when Aman’s name surfaced for Bigg Boss 20, many wondered why the actor took up the show. He said, “When you do well in your career, you wonder what’s next? After doing a big show like Bhagyalaxmi, I wanted to be a part of another leading show. I got Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which was bigger. I got to see what it felt like being a part of India’s number one show. It was very special, and after this in my career, I needed a huge leap. I was hungry, dreamy, and wanted something big. I thought that after IPL, the biggest event in this country was Bigg Boss. I manifested this show. I have seen this show from the first season. I even remember why this season started in India. Bigg Boss has been very special for me. It is bigger than a dream.”