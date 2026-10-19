Aman Gandhi calls Qazi Touqeer ‘Bigg Boss 20 winner’: ‘Everyone else playing for second’

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Aman Gandhi was evicted from Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. While Aman loved how his journey on the show panned out, he had a clear favourite who is likely to win the season: Qazi Touqeer. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Aman Gandhi also addressed the controversial statements he made on the show and exposed the contestants’ selfish motives behind taking a stand in the game.

Aman, who has been a part of hit shows like Bhagyalaxmi and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, shared that he chose this captive reality show to boost his career. He shared, “After doing some great shows, I thought my next choice should be a reality show, because they are working today. It gives you a certain fame, and if I have to grow in my industry, it’s a harsh truth: how is your name in the market, how much are you in trend, how many followers do you have? These things have started mattering a lot now. My idea was that if I am seen on a show like Bigg Boss, the work I get after that will be great. I will get to lead shows, host award functions; just to grow in my career, so this was a boost.”

Also Read: Aman Gandhi reveals why he had to reject Bigg Boss OTT before joining Bigg Boss 20

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Talking about the challenges he faced on the show, Aman shared, “Facing judgements daily was challenging. I don’t usually care, but their judgements come from all sides. It gets to your head; you start overthinking. Explaining yourself becomes challenging, and a lot of filtering comes in for Weekend Ka Vaar. I couldn’t show what Aman is openly; that will be my biggest regret.”

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Aman also added why he started being proactive after the first 2-3 weeks; he said, “I did take a backseat because in the 2-3 weeks, I was just having fun. Our groups were formed; I could understand the rivalry; there was a lot to do. Suddenly, when our group split, I just felt lost. I was with two girls, but I missed my time with the boys. There was a second opinion in everything. So it got very difficult for me; I had no one to go and speak to. I was genuinely connected to Qazi; when we fought, I felt very low. I took some time to sort it out, and by then it was late.”

Aman Gandhi calls Qazi Touqeer the winner

Qazi Touqeer has undoubtedly been the most talked-about contestant on Bigg Boss 20. While he has been loved by the audience, even his fellow contestants are impressed by his game. During the conversation, Aman Gandhi called Qazi the winner and said, “I like Qazi the way he is, I even told the housemates that they should play for the second rank, because this man is winning. He is a genius, a lovely man. There are a few things that he says that are wrong, it happened to me too. I don’t want to make an issue out of it, but he said something very derogatory but it wasn’t shown. I thought he didn’t realize it, and he said it again and I got angry. He kept defending it rather than accepting his mistake. None of his mistakes were discussed, so it felt like our side was unheard.”

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Aman also spoke about his fight with Nakul Dhull after he commented on Aman’s sexuality. Aman revealed that what offended him was Nakul saying he would love to explore his sexuality with Aman. Commenting on his reaction to the issue, Aman Gandhi explained, “I felt very uncomfortable with Nakul’s comment. 15-20 minutes after we had the conversation, Nakul came inside and indirectly started making some sounds. I thought if I didn’t speak about it, he would continue to make fun of me, so it was important for me to address it. But more than the issue, people focused on the time I took to react. In that house, people are very calculative in taking sides; they judge who will be supported on the Weekend Ka Vaar, and then they pick sides.”

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On the work front, while Aman wants to explore projects on OTT and also take up hosting, he calls his stint with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 a feather in his cap. ” It’s a legend of a show, and I will always be proud of it, there are so many beautiful memories,” Aman added.