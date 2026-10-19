Aman Gandhi calls Qazi Touqeer ‘Bigg Boss 20 winner’: ‘Everyone else playing for second’

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

In an exclusive conversation, Aman Gandhi shared that he particpated in Bigg Boss 20 to boost his career.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
5 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 20, 2026 12:01 AM IST
Aman Gandhi Qazi Touqeer Bigg Boss 20Aman Gandhi calls Qazi Touqeer the winner of Bigg Boss 20 (Photos: Aman Gandhi / Instagram)
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Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Aman Gandhi was evicted from Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. While Aman loved how his journey on the show panned out, he had a clear favourite who is likely to win the season: Qazi Touqeer. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Aman Gandhi also addressed the controversial statements he made on the show and exposed the contestants’ selfish motives behind taking a stand in the game.

Aman Gandhi on his Bigg Boss 20 journey

Aman, who has been a part of hit shows like Bhagyalaxmi and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, shared that he chose this captive reality show to boost his career. He shared, “After doing some great shows, I thought my next choice should be a reality show, because they are working today. It gives you a certain fame, and if I have to grow in my industry, it’s a harsh truth: how is your name in the market, how much are you in trend, how many followers do you have? These things have started mattering a lot now. My idea was that if I am seen on a show like Bigg Boss, the work I get after that will be great. I will get to lead shows, host award functions; just to grow in my career, so this was a boost.”

Also Read: Aman Gandhi reveals why he had to reject Bigg Boss OTT before joining Bigg Boss 20

 

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Talking about the challenges he faced on the show, Aman shared, “Facing judgements daily was challenging. I don’t usually care, but their judgements come from all sides. It gets to your head; you start overthinking. Explaining yourself becomes challenging, and a lot of filtering comes in for Weekend Ka Vaar. I couldn’t show what Aman is openly; that will be my biggest regret.”

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Aman also added why he started being proactive after the first 2-3 weeks; he said, “I did take a backseat because in the 2-3 weeks, I was just having fun. Our groups were formed; I could understand the rivalry; there was a lot to do. Suddenly, when our group split, I just felt lost. I was with two girls, but I missed my time with the boys. There was a second opinion in everything. So it got very difficult for me; I had no one to go and speak to. I was genuinely connected to Qazi; when we fought, I felt very low. I took some time to sort it out, and by then it was late.”

Aman Gandhi calls Qazi Touqeer the winner

Qazi Touqeer has undoubtedly been the most talked-about contestant on Bigg Boss 20. While he has been loved by the audience, even his fellow contestants are impressed by his game. During the conversation, Aman Gandhi called Qazi the winner and said, “I like Qazi the way he is, I even told the housemates that they should play for the second rank, because this man is winning. He is a genius, a lovely man. There are a few things that he says that are wrong, it happened to me too. I don’t want to make an issue out of it, but he said something very derogatory but it wasn’t shown. I thought he didn’t realize it, and he said it again and I got angry. He kept defending it rather than accepting his mistake. None of his mistakes were discussed, so it felt like our side was unheard.”

Also Read | Salman Khan slams Qazi Touqeer over Nakul Dhull-Gullu fight: ‘Started because of you’

 

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Aman also spoke about his fight with Nakul Dhull after he commented on Aman’s sexuality. Aman revealed that what offended him was Nakul saying he would love to explore his sexuality with Aman. Commenting on his reaction to the issue, Aman Gandhi explained, “I felt very uncomfortable with Nakul’s comment. 15-20 minutes after we had the conversation, Nakul came inside and indirectly started making some sounds. I thought if I didn’t speak about it, he would continue to make fun of me, so it was important for me to address it. But more than the issue, people focused on the time I took to react. In that house, people are very calculative in taking sides; they judge who will be supported on the Weekend Ka Vaar, and then they pick sides.”

 

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A post shared by Aman Gandhi (@gandhi_aman_) 

On the work front, while Aman wants to explore projects on OTT and also take up hosting, he calls his stint with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 a feather in his cap. ” It’s a legend of a show, and I will always be proud of it, there are so many beautiful memories,” Aman added.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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