Amaal Malik claims ‘powerful people’ in Bollywood removed him from 60 films, threatening family

After Bigg Boss 19, music composer Amaal Mallik seems to be again facing a wall on the work front. Amaal, who ruffled some feathers in Bollywood last year when he exposed harsh realities of the industry, seems to be back at dropping truth bombs. On Tuesday night, the Bigg Boss 19 finalists posted a story on Instagram stating how he is becoming a victim of politics within the film industry. He also spoke about being dropped from 60 film projects.

In his latest Instagram story, Amaal Mallik wrote, “My Dear #AMAALIANS, 2019 to 2026, the big boys in powerful positions have got me out of more than 60 odd projects. 20 films toh maine khud hi mana kar diye, as it was beneath me to work in those setups. The musician in me wouldn’t be able to respect himself. I still did my bit and will always do my best to put music and shoot videos whenever possible for my fans, with or without the movies. No regrets at all, it’s their loss.”

Also Read: Amaal Mallik claims he earned Rs 1.5 lakh from a hit Ranbir Kapoor song but label earned Rs 100 cr: ‘We made it in Rs 10 lakh’

Amaal Mallik calls out industry politics (Photo: Amaal Mallik / Instagram) Amaal Mallik calls out industry politics (Photo: Amaal Mallik / Instagram)

“But somehow it becomes a loss to my listeners & fans, and I’m sorry for that, but I need to make it clear to all of you. I’m trying my best for the last 8 years, with utmost sincerity & obviously some respectful terms & conditions of working, but sadly it doesn’t work for this place. Plus, my inability to hide the truth about this place and its workings irks them further and leads to pointless threats to my family and me. There are some very powerful sets of people that don’t want me to be part of their films or any film, for a matter of fact, and it’s not just LABELS, it’s beyond that, NOW, it’s a mixed syndicate of egoistic humans,” the note further read.

Amaal also added, “I will not name them today, but their time will come someday, and the lord above will show them their place. All of them are playing award-worthy politics for almost 8 years now, and that’s why you hear less of my music in films. I can’t be part of a clout, a power setup, or be part of petty groupism. Even the NEPOTISM isn’t working. SO MUJHE MAAF KARO…MERA INDIE MUSIC SUNO…IF A FILM SONG COMES GREAT, IF NOT THEN DON’T FRET.”

Amaal Mallik on industry politics

This isn’t the first time that Amaal Mallik has been so vocal about the industry. In February this year, Amaal Mallik called out labels for pay disparity. During an interview with Pinkvilla, the music composer said, “Sooraj Dooba Hai from Roy earned Rs 60–70 crore for the label, and I got nothing except for the publishing rights, which are negligible, not even close to Rs 1 crore.”

He further added, “I want to make that kind of money to help people. I do it in my own way, I don’t want to talk about it, but I want money to help people. That can only come if I have rights or equal rights or some kind of rights jo film music mein nahi milta hai. There have been people like Rahman sir (AR Rahman) and many others from the South who have stood their ground. There are these massive fees of like Rs 10-15 crore that South composers are getting, compared to Hindi music composers who are getting Rs 2–3 crore and giving up all the rights. It is not about crying for money, but money is something that facilitates someone with a heart like mine, intentions like mine to help people.”

Story continues below this ad

In 2025, Amaal Mallik also spoke against the industry during a conversation with Mirchi Plus. He had said, “The larger-than-life shine that Bollywood had is no longer there. It’s missing. The public has understood the realities of this industry and also what kind of place it is. I can say with certainty that people have lost the emotional connection with the industry as well. People now perceive it as a very dark place. Take the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. He could not handle it. Whatever happened to him… some claim that it’s murder, while others say it’s suicide… Whatever it was, he’s gone, right? The industry itself did something to his mind and soul. Maybe people also demoralised him. This industry is that kind of place. When that incident happened, the sentiment a common person had for Bollywood drifted away. They began saying, ‘screw these guys. They are dirty people.’ My friends who are not connected to Bollywood in any manner started saying that it’s a very bad place.”

On the work front, Amaal Mallik has been releasing some independent songs. His latest song, Yahin Guzaar Doon, with Bigg Boss 19 fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt, was released on Valentine’s Day 2026.