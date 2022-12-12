scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Aly Goni, Vindu Dara Singh remember Sidharth Shukla on birth anniversary

Marking the birth anniversary of Sidharth Shukla, celebrities from the film and television industry paid heartfelt tributes to the late actor.

Aly Goni, and Vindu Dara SinghAly Goni and Vindu Dara Singh paid their tributes to Sidharth Shukla on social media. (Photos: alygoni/Instagram, RealVinsuSingh/Twitter)

On the occasion of Sidharth Shukla‘s birth anniversary on Monday, several members of the film and television industry paid heartfelt tributes to the late actor. Taking to Twitter, Aly dropped a picture of Sidharth and captioned it using a white dove emoji. Aly formed a close bond with Sidharth during his stint on Bigg Boss 14. Sidharth entered the show as a senior.

Actor and Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh, too, penned an emotional tweet in memory of Sidharth.

“We all miss you Sidharth shukla ! Everywhere I go you live on in hearts,” he tweeted.

Singer Shehnaaz Gill who had a special bond with Sidharth Shukla remembered the late actor on his birth anniversary as well.

Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and posted an image of Sidharth in which he could be seen smiling and wearing a white shirt and black blazer.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “I will see you again. 12 12.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last on September 2, 2021. He passed away after suffering cardiac arrest. Sidharth made his silver screen debut in 2008 with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He followed this up with shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi and Love You Zindagi. He later appeared in popular show Balika Vadhu and played the role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar. Sidharth then bagged a role in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

He later appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2015 and won the show. After this, he participated on Bigg Boss 13 and won the show.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 04:49:27 pm
