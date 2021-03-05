Aly Goni to Paras Chhabra, 10 Splitsvilla alumni who made it big

MTV’s popular show Splitsvilla is back and so are Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone. They will be playing the roles of cupid, mentors and hosts, all at the same time. Splitsvilla X3 is expected to be more challenging, as contestants will fight to find love and connection.

Ahead of the launch of the show on Saturday, we compiled a list of its high profile alumni who are today ruling the small screen.

Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni was part of Splitsvilla 5. (Photo: Voot, Aly/Instagram) Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni was part of Splitsvilla 5. (Photo: Voot, Aly/Instagram)

After being part of Splitsvilla 5, Aly Goni bagged a pivotal part in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He then did Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and later also associated with Khatra Khatra Khatra. While he enjoyed adulation from fans, it was stint in Bigg Boss 14 that put him on the map. His chemistry with best friend-turned-girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin also contributed to his success. Although he was in top five during his stay in Splitsvilla he did not leave a strong impact.

Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia was part of Splitsvilla 3. (Photo: YouTube, Pavitra/Instagram) Pavitra Punia was part of Splitsvilla 3. (Photo: YouTube, Pavitra/Instagram)

Aly Goni’s co-contestant in Bigg Boss 14 was his senior on Splitsvilla. The model-turned-actor was part of the third season, and was quite a cracker in the show. One of the prettiest contestants, she could also perform tasks and was unafraid calling a spade a spade. Her rising popularity was also responsible for the many nemesis she accumulated in the show, leading to her getting evicted.

The actor went on to be part of shows like Love U Zindagi, Naagin 4, Kavach, Baal Veer among more. Later she participated in Bigg Boss 14 and within her short stay, fell in love with Eijaz Khan.

Naina Singh

Naina Singh won Splitsvilla 10 with Baseer Ali. (Photo: Voot, Naina/Instagram) Naina Singh won Splitsvilla 10 with Baseer Ali. (Photo: Voot, Naina/Instagram)

Another Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Naina Singh won Splitsvilla 10. The actor was paired opposite Baseer Ali in the show, and while the two were not an “ideal match”, they fought their way to win the trophy. The two never claimed to be in love, interacting instead like best friends. After winning Splitsvilla, Naina participated in India’s Next Superstar, where she emerged as a finalist. She also bagged one of the leads in Kumkum Bhagya but quit soon due to creative differences.

Paras Chhabra

Paras Chhabra won Splitsvilla 5 with his smart strategies and charm. (Photo: Voot, Paras/Instagram) Paras Chhabra won Splitsvilla 5 with his smart strategies and charm. (Photo: Voot, Paras/Instagram)

Winner of Splitsvilla 5, Paras Chhabra definitely turned out to be a king of reality shows. The model-actor participation in Bigg Boss is notable for he turned the game in every task. And while he knew he would lose to Sidharth Shukla’s popularity, wit and flamboyance got him another show — Mujhse Shaadi Karoge–while still inside the house. He walked out of the show during the finale taking Rs 10 lakh cash prize. Paras has also been part of TV shows like Badho Bahu, Kaleerein, Aarambh among more.

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal was a finalist on Splitsvilla 10. (Photo: Voot, Divya/Instagram) Divya Agarwal was a finalist on Splitsvilla 10. (Photo: Voot, Divya/Instagram)

Priyank Sharma, riding high on the success of Roadies, was the Internet’s sweetheart when he entered Splitsvilla 10. There, he met Divya Agarwal and the two quickly fell in love. Fans were soon swooning over the couple, and even nicknamed them- Divyank. Just like Naina-Baseer, Divya and Priyank were also not an ‘ideal match’ but went on to reach the finale with their hard work and chemistry.

A few months later, during his stay in Bigg Boss 11, Priyank hinted of having broken up with Divya and even started getting close to Benafsha Soonawalla. During one of the tasks, Divya entered the house and called off their relationship on national television. Post which, both of them have moved on – Priyank is currently dating Benafsha, while Divya is with Varun Sood (Benafsha’s ex). Divya who won Ace of Space is today one of the most popular young stars and is also a VJ with MTV.

Mohit Malhotra

Mohit Malhotra was part of Splitsvilla 2. (Photo: YouTube, Mohit/Instagram) Mohit Malhotra was part of Splitsvilla 2. (Photo: YouTube, Mohit/Instagram)

Mohit Malhotra started his career with Splitsvilla 2 and was quite a charmer. His pairing with Joanna Magee was much loved, and while the two reached the finale, they lost to Sidharth Bharadwaj and Sakshi Pradhan. After his reality show stint, Malhotra went on to bag shows like Mitwa Phool Kamal Ke, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Beintehaa, Jamai Raja among more. He recently starred with Hina Khan in the film Hacked. They even did Naagin 5 together.

Sana Sayyad

Sana Sayyad was one of the finalists on Splitsvilla 8. (Photo: Voot, Sana/Instagram) Sana Sayyad was one of the finalists on Splitsvilla 8. (Photo: Voot, Sana/Instagram)

Sana Sayyad, in Splitsvilla 8, came across as a sweet girl, an apparent misfit for the show. She, however, asserted her presence by performing tasks and finding a connection with Utkarsh Gupta. The two went on to be the runner up in the show. Sana made it big after bagging the lead role in Divya Drishti. She was last seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story opposite Mohit Malik on Star Plus.

Suyyash Rai

Soon-to-be dad Suyyash Rai was part of Splitsvilla 2. (Photo: YouTube, Suyyash/Instagram) Soon-to-be dad Suyyash Rai was part of Splitsvilla 2. (Photo: YouTube, Suyyash/Instagram)

Suyyash Rai, today may be known for his rustic looks and singing abilities, but the actor came into limelight with Splitsvilla 2. He was eliminated in just a couple of weeks but Suyyash graphed his career better than most. After bagging a pivotal role in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Suyyash backed it up with Badtameez Dil, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and was even part of Bigg Boss 9. The actor has also been working on his music, which according to him, is his first love. Suyyash is married to actor Kishwer Merchantt.

Arjit Taneja

Arjit Taneja was a contestant on Splitsvilla 6. (Photo: Voot, Arjit/Instagram) Arjit Taneja was a contestant on Splitsvilla 6. (Photo: Voot, Arjit/Instagram)

Having started his career with Splitsvilla 6, Arjit Taneja went on to do some credible work on the small screen. After a cameo in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, he bagged the second lead in Kumkum Bhagya. The show made him popular overnight and his chemistry with Bulbul (Mrunal Thakur) was much loved by fans. The actor, however, quit the show owing to creative differences. Post that, he has played the lead in shows like Kaleerein and Bahu Begum. Arjit was last seen in a special appearance in supernatural drama Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein.

Shrey Mittal

Shrey Mittal won Splitsvilla 12 with Priyamvada Kant. (Photo: Voot, Shrey/Instagram) Shrey Mittal won Splitsvilla 12 with Priyamvada Kant. (Photo: Voot, Shrey/Instagram)

The most recent find, Shrey Mittal won Splitsvilla 12 with Priyamvada Kant. The two started off on a friendly note but claimed to be in love by mid-season. After winning the show, Shrey, who always aspired to be an actor started giving auditions, and soon bagged Indiawali Maa. His performance was loved and appreciated by fans and critics alike. Shrey and Priyamvada seem to have broken up as the two haven’t been sharing any social media posts together.

Special mention: Apart from these names, there are others like Sidharth Bharadwaj, Sakshi Pradhan, Rishabh Sinha, Subuhi Joshi, and Ashwini Koul who also made it big through Splitsvilla.