Aly Goni says Shehnaaz Gill has right to pay tribute to Sidharth Shukla, calls out people making reels and cover songs on ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest track ‘Tu Yaheen Hai,’ a tribute song for Sidharth Shukla, has moved the audience to tears. However, SidNaaz fans are also upset about the fact that some of the actors and artistes are using Sidharth’s name to grab attention and fame. After Shehnaaz Gill released ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’, a hashtag reading ‘Stop using Sidharth Shukla’ started trending on social media. Trolls on Twitter called out actors who were making Instagram reels and cover songs on ‘Tu Yaheen Hai.’

A Twitter user shared a couple of images and wrote, “Here we are still mourning this unfortunate event n people who claim to be his close friends are selling emotions on the name of a Tribute. Asking us to make REELS on someone’s death, counting views n likes! How low will they stoop? Stop the mockery!” Aly shared the tweet and wrote, “Stop it guys seriously.” Aly’s tweet was misjudged by many of his followers.

Stop it guys seriously 🙏🏼 https://t.co/bCPBMrAQ2U — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 30, 2021

I think there is misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha.. ✌️ #peaceout — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 30, 2021

On Saturday evening, in response to his trolls, Aly clarified that his tweet was not for SidNaaz fans. “I think there is misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute (Shehnaaz has all the rights to pay tribute) and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha (sic),” the tweet read.

Shehnaaz announced the song earlier this week. Shehnaaz, who has kept herself away from social media platforms since the death of Sidharth Shukla, dropped the video of the song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ on October 29.

The song, which is her tribute for Sidharth, depicts Shehnaaz’s feelings for the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Sidharth had passed away on September 2.