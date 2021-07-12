Aly Goni quits Twitter after Jasmin Bhasin, his sister get trolled: ‘Don’t you dare drag my family’

Actor Aly Goni has taken a break from Twitter. Aly, who shot to fame after emerging as a finalist on Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show, Bigg Boss 14, announced the same on Sunday, leaving his fans heartbroken. His decision came after some trolls targeted his family and sister on social media.

Aly, who was holidaying with his sister Ilham Goni and her husband in Goa, to ring in his partner Jasmin Bhasin birthday, said unacceptable things were being written for his family on the micro-blogging sites. Aly took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this.”

In another tweet, he added, “I m going off Twitter for a while… lots of love to my people. peace out.”

Jasmin Bhasin requested fans to refrain from spreading toxicity. She tweeted, “I am neither blaming anyone nor misunderstanding anyone. Just requesting you all to stay positive and calm. When we don’t respond to toxicity, it dies itself. If you love me you’ll spread love , just love.”

Aly’s sister also tweeted, “Hahahah guys seriously? Abhi bhi vahi Sab chal raha hai? I won’t say anything to anyone only because Jasmin is very important to me . Fan hi nahi banana hota mudda life mein rishte banane hote hai. I will pray for you all to get well soon and be respectful.”

Jasmin had shared photos with Aly, Ilham and brother-in-law Danish from Goa. Calling them her ‘birthday squad’ she wrote, “You guys took several flights and two days of travelling to make it for my birthday, in these times of pandemic. And did everything to make the day special for me. Love you guys.”

Jasmin and Aly met each other during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became thick friends. However, it was only when Aly joined Jasmin in the Bigg Boss 14 house that the couple realised that there was more than friendship between them.