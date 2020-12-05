Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14 exit: Would have never budged if it was anyone other than Jasmin

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin caught in a candid moment on Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram)

Aly Goni recently exited the Bigg Boss 14 house, sacrificing his place for his bestie Jasmin Bhasin. Social media users have been demanding his comeback since then. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor shared that while he is overwhelmed with the love and support, for him, seeing Bhasin with the trophy was always the aim.

In this exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Aly Goni talks about his short stint in Bigg Boss 14, his friendship with Jasmin Bhasin and equation with other contestants.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Fans are have been super disappointed with your exit. How do you feel?

Even I am quite upset about it but also happy as I had gone inside the house for a reason. If it was for someone else, I would have never chosen to exit. My sacrifice was for someone special. However, I must add that I am really happy that I managed to make an impact in such a short time. A lot pf people say they need several weeks before they understand each other, I managed to read them in just a few days. I am also so glad that people liked me, given I put across my real self out there.

Given you seem so fit for the format, don’t you think you would have had a better chance if you participated in the show next year, devoid of any friendship commitments?

That was always the plan that I’d come the next season. If Jasmin didn’t have such a breakdown, I wouldn’t have entered this way. But she is far more important than anything else.

Do you think if it wasn’t for the “early finale”, you would have survived longer in the show?

It really doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, only one contestant will win it. And as I earlier mentioned, I would have never budged if there was anyone other than Jasmin. So I don’t want to think about anything else.

Housemates and even the audience felt that Jasmin had a complete change in her personality post your entry. Which is her true side?

She is being very real on the show. When you live with so many people together and have arguments, one tends to get frustrated. Also, everyone’s patience has a different threshold. Once you lose it, you do bring out your other side. All of us have many shades in our personality. Also, Jasmin is not a clown that she will always be cute and make everyone laugh. She is a human who has other emotions too. Earlier people felt she wasn’t speaking, and now when she was taking a stand for herself, everyone has a problem with that too. Honestly, it has nothing to do with my presence. She is just playing the game really well.

Her friendship with Rubina Dilaik seems to be over. You were seen trying to sort matters between them. What exactly transpired that they can’t see eye to eye now?

I always liked their friendship and so wanted them to sort it out. I think everything happened after the task, where they had to level allegations against each other. See, when friends fight, it is intense. Both of them felt let down with the way things were spoken about. It’s all a big misunderstanding, and I think when the time is right, they will be back soon.

You also had a major fight with Kavita Kaushik. Did you manage to sort out things with her?

She was never a friend, so it really doesn’t matter. The words she used for me, I will never take that from anyone. So I really don’t care. I respect her as an actor, and if I bump into her somewhere, I will be cordial. Apart from her, I think I would love to hang out with everyone.

In your short stay, what has been your most beautiful memory?

There are so many of them. I managed to cook and do household chores, which was so much fun. Also, Jasmin and I never got to spend so much time together. So every moment with her was special. Rahul Vaidya is a very nice guy, and is also playing well. I also had fun with Eijaz Khan. While Abhinav Shukla is so cool, Rubina Dilaik is very sweet.

After seeing you and Jasmin together in Bigg Boss 14, it’s hard to believe you guys are just friends.

Honestly, we have always been this close. This is how our equation has been. It’s just that everyone saw it for the first time.

Bigg Boss 14 is set to see an “early finale” this weekend, wherein only four housemates will get to go to the last level. Apart from that, six former Bigg Boss contestants will enter the show as challengers.

