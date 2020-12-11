Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya to re-enter Bigg Boss 14

It is the week of comebacks on Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to welcome some contestants who exited the house recently. Along with Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli who will re-enter the reality show today, Rahul Vaidya is set to make a comeback this weekend.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the makers had always planned to get a few evicted contestants back. While Aly Goni’s exit had caused a major outcry on social media, Nikki Tamboli’s presence was missed by the audience and housemates. As for Rahul Vaidya, many felt that his exit was unfair.

“People felt it was wrong of the makers and host Salman Khan to let Rahul Vaidya leave the house. This has never been the format of the show. Vaidya was demotivated, and in an emotional moment, agreed to walk out. However, post his exit, the team sat down with him, and they mutually decided that he should go back,” added the source.

Rahul Vaidya had volunteered to walk out of Bigg Boss 14 house last weekend, citing loneliness and homesickness.

With six challengers Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan and the three ousted contestants back in the house, the makers are now also planning to extend the season. While the finale was earlier planned for mid-January, it will now take place in February.

