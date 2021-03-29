Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin’s romantic Holi video is winning hearts, watch

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin declared their love for each other on Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: Jasmin, Aly/Instagram)

After besties Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, television’s current favourite couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin also got romantic during Holi. The Bigg Boss 14 couple shared a loved up video of them playing with colours on their recent track “Tera Suit”.

In the video, Aly is seen naughtily throwing colours on Jasmin, while she sways away. Dressed in white and pink kurti, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor looks pretty, while Aly ups the swag quotient in his casual outfit.

Sharing the reel, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor wrote, “Tere saath mein rani holi khelunga 😍 #terasuit #alygoni #jasminbhasin #jasly.”

Jasmin Bhasin also shared a reel on the same song, in which she runs into Aly’s arms, and he lovingly applies colour on her. Friends and excited fans could not stop showering the couple with love and wishes on the post.

It’s not just Jasmin and Aly but their whole friends gang that is celebrating Holi together. In a video shared by Bharti Singh, the comedienne is seen dancing alongside Jasmin and Punit J Pathak’s wife Nidhi. Punit and Nidhi also indulged in some romance as they celebrated their ‘pehli Holi’ after wedding.

See all photos and videos of Aly, Jasmin, Bharti, Punit and friends:

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin met during their stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and instantly formed a friendship. While the two kept denying being in a relationship, when they got a chance to spend time together in Bigg Boss 14, they professed their love for each other.

Speaking about the time she realised being in love, Jasmin, earlier told indianexpress.com, “It’s not like one fine day we woke up thinking we were in love. It has always been there but we never accepted it. We always had a mutual understanding to not complicate things between us or risk our friendship. However, when we were apart, emotions overpowered all logic. We decided to stop living in denial and accept our feelings. And now it’s just beautiful.”