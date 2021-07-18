Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin’s romance, Rakhi Sawant’s food posts: Highlights from Rahul-Disha’s post-wedding bash

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had a lot of fun at Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's post-wedding sangeet ceremony. (Photo: Israni Photography & Films/Instagram)

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding was a dreamy affair. The two were seen letting their hair down at their post-wedding sangeet ceremony, which took place on Saturday evening. While all videos of the newly-married couples are winning hearts, another couple that had everyone’s eyes on them was Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni.

Jasmin and Aly, fondly called as Jasly by their fans, were seen dancing their hearts out at Rahul and Disha’s sangeet. The two were literally inseparable. Some of the videos, which are going viral on the social media platforms, show the couple having fun together and their friends from Bigg Boss 13.

See Jasmin and Aly’s videos here:

Jasmin and Aly met each other on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. The two participated in Bigg Boss 13. During the show, their bond grew from being best friends to lovers. In fact, they also admitted of being in love with each other during the show.

Apart from Jasmin and Aly, another celebrity that grabbed eyeballs was Rakhi Sawant. While everyone shared videos of themselves and their friends dancing, Rakhi gave a glimpse of food at Rahul and Disha’s function.

Watch the videos here:

Rakhi was also seen making an Instagram reel with Vindu Dara Singh. In the video, the two performed on “Dream Mein Entry,” which originally featured the actor.

Apart from Jasly and Rakhi Sawant, Rahul and Disha’s post-wedding ceremony saw presence of Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga, Vikas Gupta and others. Rahul and Disha got married on July 16 in a private ceremony, which was attended by their friends and family members. The wedding was followed by a reception.