Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin meet Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar for a double dinner date, see photos and videos

Reality show Bigg Boss might be infamous for fights and controversy but this season it fostered some beautiful relationships. Aly Goni not only realised his love for Jasmin Bhasin on the show but also found a best friend in Rahul Vaidya. Wanting to relive their memories, the former contestants got together for dinner on Tuesday night. Turning the occasion a special double date, Vaidya’s fiancee Disha Parmar also joined them.

Aly and Jasmin were first to arrive at the restaurant. While Aly picked a black casual sweatshirt, Jasmin looked gorgeous in her sky blue crop top and a pair of baggy denim. As the two posed for the paps outside, they mentioned that Rahul and Disha are joining soon. And rightly so, the couple joined them immediately. Disha looked pretty in her little black dress while Rahul opted for a deep blue tee. The couples warmly greeted each other with tight hugs and even posed for shutterbugs together.

Aly and Rahul mentioned how they met after a long time, and laughed as they were called ‘Jai and Veeru’ by their cameraman friends. Their comfort and chemistry in the photos and videos validates the friendship that they shared in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Rahul even posted a photo of Aly kissing Jasmin on her cheeks on his Instagram story mentioning “My Jaans ❤️”, while Aly shared a love-filled picture of Disha leaning on Rahul’s shoulder as they look at her phone.

Aly Goni shared this lovely photo of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on his Instagram story. Aly Goni shared this lovely photo of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on his Instagram story.

Rahul Vaidya called Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni as his ‘Jaans’ Rahul Vaidya called Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni as his ‘Jaans’

Fans too were excited to see the quartet together and it did not take time for them to trend ‘When Jasly met Dishul’ on social media. They also lauded the celebs for maintaining their friendship even after the show ended.

Checkout all photos and videos from Jasly and Dishul’s dinner date:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ🦁🤍 (@jasminalyforeverr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RahulVaidya_Kingofhearts (@rahul.vaidya_bb14king)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin~♥~Aly (@amor_jasly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss 14 (@biggboss.lovers_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaslyian🎭 (@foreverjasly33)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aakanksha (@rahul_vaidya_kingdom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗔𝗟𝗬𝗚𝗢𝗡𝗜 𝗔𝗗𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗘𝗗 👑 (@alygoni_addicted)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The Bigg Boss 14 house in a way consolidated both these relationships. While Aly and Jasmin understood it was more than friendship between them when they were locked in, Rahul too realised his love for Disha during his stay. On her birthday in November, the Indian Idol singer, in a surprising move, proposed to his ladylove on national television. And then on Valentine’s Day, she stepped inside the house to say yes to him.

However, his proposal was also deemed as a PR strategy by a section of the audience. Refuting the buzz, the singer earlier told indianexpress.com, “I think people pursue things, the way they are. I will never fake my most special emotions for votes or strategy. That’s not how I play. I believe in winning with dignity and losing with grace.”