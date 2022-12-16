Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Hina Khan attend Kaushal Joshi and Heena Lad’s wedding, see photos

It rained television celebrities at Kaushal Joshi and Heena Lad’s wedding in Mumbai on Friday. From Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin to Hina Khan, Rupali Ganguly and Aneri Vajani, many well-known small screen names increased the glamour quotient of the wedding.

Aly, Jasmin and Rupali were part of the baraat and were clicked dancing their way to the venue.

Check out the wedding pictures:

Celebrity managers Kaushal Joshi and Heena Lad got married in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hina Khan and Aneri Vajani posed cheek-to-cheek at the wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aly Goni and girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin graced the wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Happy groom! Kaushal Joshi danced his heart out on his way to marry Heena Lad. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rupali Ganguly and Aly Goni danced in the baraat. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Avneet Kaur with her parents at the wedding ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kaushal Joshi and Heena Lad’s mehendi ceremony was also an equally glamorous affair with celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh, Avneet Kaur in attendance.

In the photos and videos that have gone viral on social media, Bharti and Shehnaaz are seen showcasing their dancing skills during the wedding functions. Designer Ken Ferns, who is a close friend of the actors, shared glimpses of the fun times on his Instagram stories. Hina Khan, who is managed by Heena Lad, was part of the haldi function as well.