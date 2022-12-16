scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Hina Khan attend Kaushal Joshi and Heena Lad’s wedding, see photos

Television biggies attended celebrity managers Kaushal Joshi and Heena Lad's wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Friday.

Kaushal Joshi weddingMany well-known names from the Hindi television industry turned up at Kaushal Joshi and Heena Lad's wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
It rained television celebrities at Kaushal Joshi and Heena Lad’s wedding in Mumbai on Friday. From Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin to Hina Khan, Rupali Ganguly and Aneri Vajani, many well-known small screen names increased the glamour quotient of the wedding.

Aly, Jasmin and Rupali were part of the baraat and were clicked dancing their way to the venue.

Check out the wedding pictures:

Kaushal Joshi and Heena Lad Celebrity managers Kaushal Joshi and Heena Lad got married in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hina khan and Aneri Vajani Hina Khan and Aneri Vajani posed cheek-to-cheek at the wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin Aly Goni and girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin graced the wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kaushal Joshi Happy groom! Kaushal Joshi danced his heart out on his way to marry Heena Lad. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rupali Ganguly Rupali Ganguly and Aly Goni danced in the baraat. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Avneet Kaur Actor Avneet Kaur with her parents at the wedding ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kaushal Joshi and Heena Lad’s mehendi ceremony was also an equally glamorous affair with celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh, Avneet Kaur in attendance.

In the photos and videos that have gone viral on social media, Bharti and Shehnaaz are seen showcasing their dancing skills during the wedding functions. Designer Ken Ferns, who is a close friend of the actors, shared glimpses of the fun times on his Instagram stories. Hina Khan, who is managed by Heena Lad, was part of the haldi function as well.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 09:42:33 pm
