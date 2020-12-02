Aly Goni evicted from Bigg Boss 14

Aly Goni entered the Bigg Boss 14 house last month. (Photo: PR Handout)

On Wednesday, in a shocking development, Aly Goni exited the Bigg Boss 14 house. After losing the eviction task, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were asked to mutually decide who will make an exit from the show. Aly convinced Jasmin to let him go, so that she could continue in the show.

Aly Goni entered mid-season as a wild card contestant to support his best friend Jasmin Bhasin. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, from the beginning, maintained that he was on the season only for Jasmin, and wants her to emerge as the winner. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Aly had mentioned that given the two had participated in reality shows together (Khatron Ke Khiladi), he is sure the competition won’t affect his friendship.

“It never affected our bond. I don’t think a game show will ever spoil our relationship or affect or bond. Also, honestly, while I am entering the show, I would still want her to win Bigg Boss 14. I had promised her that I would do anything to see her bring home the trophy,” he shared.

The actor had quite an interesting journey on Bigg Boss. He was quite entertaining in his short stay. From his chemistry with Jasmin, to his many fights, and even his fun moments with co-housemates, Aly definitely made a mark. So much so, that as soon as news of his eviction was leaked, fans started demanding his comeback.

With Aly Goni’s exit, the race to the finale is now between Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Kavita Kaushik, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan.

