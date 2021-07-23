Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin to feature in Neha Kakkar song 2 Phone

‘Jasly’ fans are rejoicing as Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni on Friday announced their next project together. The lovebirds are set to feature in Neha Kakkar’s music video “2 Phone”, which is set to release on July 28.

Jasmin shared the first look from the romantic single on her Instagram page. “We are back😍😍 #2phone by @nehakakkar ft @alygoni & @jasminbhasin2806 out on 28th July ♥️ @anshul300,” she captioned the photo.

In the poster, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are dressed in traditional Punjabi attire. While Aly flaunts a yellow kurta looking like a gabru, Jasmin exudes cuteness in her pink dress. Aly is also seen busy with his mobile phones, as Jasmin looks at him angrily.

A few months ago, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin made their music video debut with Tony Kakkar’s “Tera Suit“, which raked in huge numbers. Excited to be working with Tony’s sister Neha Kakkar in “2 Phone”, Aly shared, “And here we r back after huge success of tera suit ❤️ but this time with the queen @nehakakkar 🤩 see u all on 28th 😍.”

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin met during Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became thick friends. However, once they got locked inside Bigg Boss 13 house, the two realised it was more than just friendship between them. Aly and Jasmin have been inseparable since then.

Talking about falling in love with Jasmin in Bigg Boss, Aly earlier told indianexpress.com, “(I realised it) after a long time in the house, and it was amazing. I am so happy that we both realised that it was love, and it has made our friendship even more special. I think you cannot look out for love and happiness, it just comes to you when the time is right.”

Calling the feeling ‘beautiful’, Jasmin also shared, “It’s not like one fine day we woke up thinking we were in love. It has always been there but we never accepted it. We always had a mutual understanding to not complicate things between us or risk our friendship. However, when we were apart, emotions overpowered all logic. We decided to stop living in denial and accept our feelings. And now it’s just beautiful.”