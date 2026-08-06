Mini Mathur takes home Alliance trophy and Rs 50 lakh; Aly Goni finishes runner-up

Alliance winner: Kunal Kemmu-hosted game-based captive reality show Alliance started with 12 contestants entering the show in pairs. Performing tasks in four teams – Kings, Legends, Warriors, and Hunters – over six weeks, the show finally found its winner in actress and filmmaker Kabir Khan’s wife Mini Mathur. Mini defeated actor Aly Goni and content creator Ruhee Dosani in the finale task.

As the winner of Alliance Season 1, Mini Mathur took home the trophy along with prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

In June, Mini Mathur entered Alliance with her good friend Nikhil Chinappa. While Nikhil was eliminated from the show after four weeks, Mini went on to become quite a strong contender. However, a popular opinion about Mini on the show was that her choices and strategies were influenced by Nikhil.

Reacting to claims that Nikhil was the driving force behind her gameplay, Mini set the record straight in an exclusive interview with SCREEN. She said, “I am glad that I have proved them wrong by walking out with the trophy after six weeks. If they think Nikhil was the only thing that was driving me, I don’t know how I survived the final weeks without him. The reason I dodged this question on the show was because it is a silly assumption. We are an alliance. We are friends for 25 years and had each other’s back. We played the game for 24 hours, and you guys saw 50 minutes of it. What makes it to the edit may be some statements where it looks like he is giving me the moves, whereas there were so many instances when I did that. I don’t see the need to dignify or pull somebody else down. We are friends and are going to help each other out. The fact that he left in week 4 and I played the game on my own is proof that I just didn’t survive. I won.”

Having silenced her critics, Mini Mathur also looked back on her remarkable journey from doubting herself to winning Alliance. She told SCREEN, “It feels absolutely amazing, feels like a dream. Day one, I didn’t feel this would even be a possibility, because I was just struggling with the idea if I would be able to stay in captivity for that long. I am not the reality show type. For me it was just a question of survival in the first week. As the weeks rolled along, I started enjoying the game and focused on things that excited me about Alliance and that just did me well.”

Also Read: Mini Mathur reflects on her 27 years of marriage with Kabir Khan: ‘His EQ is lower than mine’

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Alliance grand finale

While Aly Goni had already secured the first finalist spot on Wednesday, Kushal Tandon, Mini Mathur, Niti Taylor, and Ruhee Dosani battled it out for the remaining places in the finale. The four contestants then competed in a domino-based task, with Mini taking on Kushal and Niti facing Ruhee. Mini and Ruhee emerged victorious, earning the second and third finalist spots.

The finale task featured Aly, Min and Ruhee. After Ruhee was eliminated, Aly and Mini went head-to-head in the final challenge, where they had to collect codes to unlock a safe containing the prize money. Mini’s code was verified first, and she was crowned the winner of the show.

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Alliance streamed on Amazon Prime every Monday to Sunday at noon.