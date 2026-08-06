Mini Mathur takes home Alliance trophy and Rs 50 lakh; Aly Goni finishes runner-up

Alliance winner: Kunal Kemmu-hosted game-based captive reality show Alliance started with 12 contestants entering the show in pairs. Performing tasks in four teams – Kings, Legends, Warriors, and Hunters – over six weeks, the show finally found its winner in actress and filmmaker Kabir Khan’s wife Mini Mathur. Mini defeated actor Aly Goni and content creator Ruhee Dosani in the finale task.
As the winner of Alliance Season 1, Mini Mathur took home the trophy along with prize money of Rs 50 lakh.
Mini Mathur’s journey on Alliance
In June, Mini Mathur entered Alliance with her good friend Nikhil Chinappa. While Nikhil was eliminated from the show after four weeks, Mini went on to become quite a strong contender. However, a popular opinion about Mini on the show was that her choices and strategies were influenced by Nikhil.
Reacting to claims that Nikhil was the driving force behind her gameplay, Mini set the record straight in an exclusive interview with SCREEN. She said, “I am glad that I have proved them wrong by walking out with the trophy after six weeks. If they think Nikhil was the only thing that was driving me, I don’t know how I survived the final weeks without him. The reason I dodged this question on the show was because it is a silly assumption. We are an alliance. We are friends for 25 years and had each other’s back. We played the game for 24 hours, and you guys saw 50 minutes of it. What makes it to the edit may be some statements where it looks like he is giving me the moves, whereas there were so many instances when I did that. I don’t see the need to dignify or pull somebody else down. We are friends and are going to help each other out. The fact that he left in week 4 and I played the game on my own is proof that I just didn’t survive. I won.”
Having silenced her critics, Mini Mathur also looked back on her remarkable journey from doubting herself to winning Alliance. She told SCREEN, “It feels absolutely amazing, feels like a dream. Day one, I didn’t feel this would even be a possibility, because I was just struggling with the idea if I would be able to stay in captivity for that long. I am not the reality show type. For me it was just a question of survival in the first week. As the weeks rolled along, I started enjoying the game and focused on things that excited me about Alliance and that just did me well.”
While Aly Goni had already secured the first finalist spot on Wednesday, Kushal Tandon, Mini Mathur, Niti Taylor, and Ruhee Dosani battled it out for the remaining places in the finale. The four contestants then competed in a domino-based task, with Mini taking on Kushal and Niti facing Ruhee. Mini and Ruhee emerged victorious, earning the second and third finalist spots.
The finale task featured Aly, Min and Ruhee. After Ruhee was eliminated, Aly and Mini went head-to-head in the final challenge, where they had to collect codes to unlock a safe containing the prize money. Mini’s code was verified first, and she was crowned the winner of the show.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More