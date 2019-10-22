Alia Shawkat to feature in Jeff Bridges-fronted CIA drama

Alia Shawkat has been roped in to play a pivotal part in Jeff Bridges-led FX drama pilot Old Man.

The show, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, also features John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series revolves around Dan Chase (Bridges), who was absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

The project also marks Bridges’ first regular TV role.

Shawkat will play Angela, a rising star at the FBI.

Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine are adapting the book in addition to serving as executive producers on the series.

Warren Littlefield is also executive producing along with Jon Watts, Bridges, Dan Shotz, and David Schiff. Watts is also directing the pilot.

Production on the series will begin soon.