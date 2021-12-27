Alia Bhatt is asked when is ‘Kapoor and Bahus’ releasing on Kapil Sharma Show, leaves RRR team in splits

The Kapil Sharma Show is going to end 2021 on a grand note. The show will host RRR actors Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli on its New Year special episode. The makers of the show have been sharing interesting snippets from the episode, which promises to be a laughter riot. In one of the videos, Krushna Abhishek enters the stage dressed as Sapna. He compliments Alia by mentioning that he loves her film Kapoor and Sons. Soon, he questions, “When can we expect the sequel?” When a confused Kapil Sharma asks Krushna what sequel is he talking about, the latter replies, “Kapoor and Bahus.” Krushna’s response leaves Alia dumbstruck but Jr NTR and Ram Charan were in splits.

As the conversation starts about RRR, Kapil is keen to know if Alia signed the film because of the letter ‘R.’ “Alia, did you agree to do RRR after narration of the script or just ‘R’ was enough?” RRR marks Alia’s debut in Tollywood. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Ram Charan and Jr NTR for the first time.

In another video, Ram Charan will be seen complimenting Archana Puran Singh for entertaining the audience throughout the lockdown. “Archana ma’am, during the lockdown, I enjoyed videos from your house. Especially, your help Bhagyashree. She is more famous in those videos than you,” jokes Charan, which Archana agrees with. Soon, Kapil posed a question for Ram. “Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi is a superstar, his uncle Pawan Kalyan and cousin Allu Arjun are superstars. When you are having dinner together and your watchmen comes in and tells you that a fan has arrived to meet you, do you get confused?” In response to Kapil, the actor said that they don’t get confused by a fan’s arrival but for a filmmaker. “Of course we get confused but not when a fan comes to meet, but when a director arrives…” Ram said.

The RRR actors will also participate in a game, hosted by Kapil Sharma. Meanwhile, RRR will release on January 7. The SS Rajamouli directorial will also see Ajay Devgn playing a pivotal role.