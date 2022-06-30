Farah Khan says ‘Rishi Kapoor is coming back’ after Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s pregnancy announcement, Neetu calls it ‘happiest news’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announced their pregnancy earlier this week. Fans and celebs alike have congratulated the couple. Grandma-to-be Neetu Kapoor, who is serving as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors, was in for a happy surprise when the team decided to make the announcement special for her. The contestants, their families and even the choreographers joined Neetu to dance on stage.

Farah Khan will be seen filling in for Nora Fatehi this weekend. In the promo video shared by Colors TV, host Karan Kundrra congratulates the ‘dadi-to-be’ as she thanked everyone for their wishes. She also says that this is the happiest and best news that she could have got. Farah Khan added that she feels ‘Chintu ji wapas aarahe hai (Rishi Kapoor is coming back)’. At this, an emotional Neetu Kapoor says a deep ‘haan’.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 after battling cancer for a couple of years. Neetu, in her previous media outings, has mentioned how Ranbir’s wedding to Alia has been her late husband’s last wish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Apart from matching steps with the dadi-to-be, one of the guests will even give Neetu Kapoor a black thread to ‘protect from evil eye’. The JugJugg Jeeyo actor will gracefully receive it thanking the lady for her gesture.

Earlier, after Alia’s pregnancy announcement, Neetu Kapoor had shared a photo of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. She captioned the picture, “Their blessings 🙏❤️❤️ .”

On Monday, Alia announced her pregnancy with a photo from the hospital as she underwent an ultrasound. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor captioned the picture, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨ .” She later posted an Instagram story thanking everyone for their wishes. “Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone’s messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you,” she wrote.