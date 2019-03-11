Alia Bhatt on marriage: When you meet the right person, timing does not matter

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone graced the premiere episode of Koffee with Karan season 6. Now that the season is over, the makers have treated fans with unseen footages from all the episodes. In one of the sequences, we see Alia and Deepika talking about the myth that marriage means an end to a female actor’s career. While both agreed that times have changed, Alia spoke about how she was earlier being calculative about getting married.

Alia indicated that the feeling of getting married eventually comes to you when you meet the right person. She said, “Honestly, there was a time in my life when I was like I am not going to get married till I am 30. I need to act. But when you feel like you are in a space where you are comfortable and it feels peaceful and right, then there is no timing that really matters.”

The actor added that she has never been calculative about her life or career choices and ever since content has become king, an actor’s relationship status has ceased to matter.

“I have never calculated my career or my choices. Anyways, it is now proven that it is not actors who drive the film but it is the content. So, whether I am married or single or in a relationship, it does not matter,” Alia Bhatt said.

When the same question was posed to Deepika, the actor, who married Ranveer Singh last year, said, “There are a bunch of us today who are clear about what we want for ourselves. I think we are very driven about our careers the similar way we are driven about wanting a stable personal life, a relationship or a marriage. I think all of us are equally capable of managing both or more with an equal amount of passion, dedication, commitment and success.”

Deepika Padukone concluded by saying that the myth around married actress in the film industry exists only in India. She said, “That happens only in our country. In the West, they get married and divorced multiple times, they have children but that doesn’t affect their careers.”