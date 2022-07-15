Alia Bhatt’s doppelganger Celesti Bairagey bags Star Plus new show

Assamese model-actor Celesti Bairagey, known popularly for her close resemblance to Alia Bhatt, has bagged Star Plus new show. Titled ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, the show will see her play an athlete, who fights society to fulfil her dreams. Interestingly, it was her video enacting Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogue that got her noticed.

A source close to the show shared that after Celesti’s video as Alia went viral, she was called for an audition. And the makers loved her and immediately offered her the show. The team then flew to Kullu to shoot for the promo, which dropped earlier today on the channel.

As per the promo, Celesti’s character is seen as a gifted athlete, who enjoys sports. However, given the small-town societal pressures, her mother dissuades her. After getting separated from her mother during a tragic flood, she floats away to the city, where she finds a man, who saves her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by रिश्ते Promos (@rishtey.promos)

Udti Ka Naam Rajjo will see Rajveer Singh playing the hero. The show has been produced by Mukta Dhond lead Bits and Bots Media, and will launch soon on Star Plus.

Checkout photos and videos of Celesti Bairagey channelising her inner Alia Bhatt:

Celesti Bairagey is a social media influencer from Assam, and has previously also starred in a number of music videos.