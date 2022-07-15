scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

Alia Bhatt’s doppelganger Celesti Bairagey bags Star Plus new show

Alia Bhatt's lookalike Celesti Bairagey will play the lead role in Star Plus' Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. Checkout her photos and videos.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 15, 2022 1:37:44 pm
celesti bairagey, alia bhattAlia Bhatt's doppelganger Celesti Bairagey is now a Star Plus heroine. (Photo: Alia, Celesti/Instagram)

Assamese model-actor Celesti Bairagey, known popularly for her close resemblance to Alia Bhatt, has bagged Star Plus new show. Titled ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, the show will see her play an athlete, who fights society to fulfil her dreams. Interestingly, it was her video enacting Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogue that got her noticed.

A source close to the show shared that after Celesti’s video as Alia went viral, she was called for an audition. And the makers loved her and immediately offered her the show. The team then flew to Kullu to shoot for the promo, which dropped earlier today on the channel.

Photos |From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, here are 7 doppelgangers of Bollywood divas

As per the promo, Celesti’s character is seen as a gifted athlete, who enjoys sports. However, given the small-town societal pressures, her mother dissuades her. After getting separated from her mother during a tragic flood, she floats away to the city, where she finds a man, who saves her.

 

Udti Ka Naam Rajjo will see Rajveer Singh playing the hero. The show has been produced by Mukta Dhond lead Bits and Bots Media, and will launch soon on Star Plus.

Also Read |Alia Bhatt shares how Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her in Maasai Mara: ‘He blew my mind away, I was not expecting it’

Checkout photos and videos of Celesti Bairagey channelising her inner Alia Bhatt:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝑪𝒆𝒔𝒉 (@celesti.bairagey)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝑪𝒆𝒔𝒉 (@celesti.bairagey)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝑪𝒆𝒔𝒉 (@celesti.bairagey)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝑪𝒆𝒔𝒉 (@celesti.bairagey)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝑪𝒆𝒔𝒉 (@celesti.bairagey)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝑪𝒆𝒔𝒉 (@celesti.bairagey)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝑪𝒆𝒔𝒉 (@celesti.bairagey)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝑪𝒆𝒔𝒉 (@celesti.bairagey)

 

Celesti Bairagey is a social media influencer from Assam, and has previously also starred in a number of music videos.

Deepike Padukone Katrina Kaif
From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, here are 7 doppelgangers of Bollywood divas
