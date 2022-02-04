‘Shocked’ Ali Asgar says he thought news about Sunil Grover’s heart attack was ‘fake’, admits they hadn’t kept in touch

Comedian Ali Asgar said he was ‘shocked’ when he heard about comedian and colleague Sunil Grover’s heart attack. Sunil was discharged from hospital yesterday, after undergoing bypass surgery. Like Kapil Sharma, he expressed concern that Sunil had to undergo a surgery at such a young age.

He told Hindustan Times that he thought it was ‘fake news’ at first, and wasn’t convinced that it was a heart attack. Ali added that Sunil Grover was someone who ‘makes everyone laugh’, and such a thing shouldn’t have happened to him. He wondered if Sunil was overworked, and hoped that he would be careful about his health in the future. Ali, who has worked with Sunil in a few comedy shows, mentioned that he hasn’t been in touch with him of late, but had enquired about his health from his manager. He also said that he would get in touch with Sunil soon and meet him.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma had expressed concern about Sunil’s health, and said that he had sent him a text as well.

A few days ago, Sunil had checked into the hospital after complaining of chest pain. Dr Santosh Kumar Dora of Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai had explained to the media outside the hospital, “Sunil had experienced chest pain and was asked to get admitted to a hospital, so he came to our hospital. After being examined, it was determined that he had a heart attack. He had to undergo a cardiogram, ECG and several blood tests.”

He added, “He had also tested positive for Covid-19, although he had no symptoms as such. Many people are testing positive for Covid-19 and not experiencing any symptoms. We had to treat him Covid-19 too. He has gone through an angiography we found some blockage in all three arteries, hence we recommended him to get a bypass surgery. The chief cardiac surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda did the surgery. Sunil Grover has recovered well and will be discharged today.”