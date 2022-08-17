scorecardresearch
Ali Asgar reveals the real reason behind quitting Kapil Sharma’s show: ‘There was a communication gap’

Ali Asgar opened up about the real reason as to why he quit Kapil Sharma's comedy show in 2017.

August 17, 2022
ali asgar kapil sharmaAli Asgar was a part of Kapil Sharma's show till 2017.

Kapil Sharma’s comedy show changed things for him as an artiste, but it wasn’t just Kapil’s fortune that changed, those in his team also experienced tremendous success, including actor Ali Asgar. Ali had been a prominent actor for many years but it was his cross-dressing act on Kapil’s show that made him a household name. But despite the success, Ali quit the show in 2017. This was around the same time that Kapil and Sunil Grover had an alleged spat in a flight to Australia. Now, Ali has opened up about the real reason as to why he quit the show.

In a chat with ETimes, Ali said that he was not “creatively satisfied” with his work anymore. He shared that he had conveyed his dissatisfaction to the team even before they left for Australia and when it was time to renew his contract, he told the team that he “wasn’t too keen on continuing on the show.”

Ali recalled that so much had happened during that time, especially considering Kapil’s spat with Sunil, that everyone’s focus was just on their fallout. He admitted that Kapil might not have known the reason behind his departure as they never got a chance to talk.

“We missed each other’s calls back then and there was a communication gap. With time, both of us moved on,” he said. But despite how they parted ways, Ali remains thankful to Kapil for everything that they achieved together. “He understands the pulse of the audience and knows how to hold a show,” he added.

Kapil’s show is currently on hiatus as he was on a comedy tour with his team to US and Canada, and Australia. The show is currently hiring new members to its team.

Ali Asgar will soon be seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as a contestant.

