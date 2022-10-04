Ali Asgar recalls working 17 hours on Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii: ‘No one would complain’

Ali Asgar, who is best remembered for playing a prominent character on Kapil Sharma’s show, first made it big with Ekta Kapoor’s then-popular serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Playing the affable Kamal, Ali was one of the most loved characters on the show. In a recent interview, the actor recalled that the cast of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii would sometimes work almost 16-17 hours in a day. Apart from working such long hours on the Balaji Telefilms show, Ali was also working in films.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the actor recalled that there were no vanity vans and the entire cast of the show would adjust with only two make-up rooms inside the Balaji office. “We were very raw then. All of us on that show were hungry for work. There was some serious work, but we had some fun times also. The work hours were really long, almost 16-17 hours in a day,” he said.

Ali Asgar shared that sometimes some episodes would get trimmed because some higher-ups would reject the content so they kept shooting because they had to deliver the episode. But the actor added that they would do it whole-heartedly. “We would do it wholeheartedly. No one would complain about lack of sleep or anything. Not because the show was a hit, but because we wanted to do it,” he said. Ali said that when his character was accepted, he felt like the long hours were all worth it. “Then people would give feedback that we want a son like you and I felt like ‘Pappu paas hua hai.’”

Apart from working such long hours, Ali said that he would also find time for movies. Recalling the time he worked in Vikram Bhatt’s Aetbaar, the actor said that everyone would ‘adjust’. “Everyone would adjust in those days,” he said. He also recalled that with his busy schedule, he could never find the time to take his wife on a honeymoon but the only time they went on vacation was when he was being felicitated in Delhi and took two days off and travelled to Dehradun.

Ali Asgar will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada.