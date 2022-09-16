scorecardresearch
Ali Asgar on working again with Kapil Sharma: ‘There were miscommunications…’

Ali Asgar quit the popular show Comedy Nights With Kapil five years ago due to creative differences between him and Kapil Sharma.

ali asgar kapil sharmaAli Asgar was a part of Kapil Sharma's show till 2017.

Ali Asgar, who played  iconic characters on the show Comedy Nights With Kapil, which was headlined by Kapil Sharma, has opened up about him not being  a part of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Citing various miscommunications between them, Asgar said, ‘I never thought I wouldn’t be a part of the show anymore.”

 

In an interview with News18, the comedian said, “You never know honestly. You can’t predict. Maine kabhi socha nahi tha ke main nahi kar raha rahunga. Toh abhi bhi main nahi bol sakta ke main karunga ya nahi (I never thought I wouldn’t be a part of the show anymore so I can’t tell if I would reunite with him as well). It depends on the situation.”

 

Speaking about the current situation, Asgar said, “Unfortunately what has happened is, after the incident (him quitting the show), there has been no communication. There was a miscommunication, kabhi we missed each others’ call aur humari mulakat kahi pe nahi ho payi so abhi filhaal toh nahi bol sakta ke main karunga ya nahi karunga (We never got a chance to meet so it is difficult to say if we would reunite or not). The day something good comes up, we might be together again. Ye toh waqt hi batayega (Only time will tell).” 

Asgar played the role of Nani on the show and his character was loved by many. On the work front, he is currently a part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. 

