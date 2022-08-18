scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Ali Asgar on entering Jhalak Dikhhla Ja as his comic character ‘Dadi’: ‘Can’t wait for the audience to witness..’

ali asgarAli Asgar will be seen as a participant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. (Photo: Ali Asgar/Instagram)

Actor-comedian Ali Asgar says he is looking forward to explore his new side as an artist with the upcoming season 10 of the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Ja.

Asgar, known for featuring in TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, FIR and Comedy Nights with Kapil, said he is a bit nervous but also elated to perform in front of live audiences. “I am excited to be a part of a prestigious show like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. In my career span, I have tried almost every genre be it fiction or non-fiction shows, and now being a part of India’s most loved celebrity dance show will help me push my limits as an artist,” Asgar said in a statement.

The actor said he will be entering the competition as ‘Dadi’, his beloved character from Comedy Nights with Kapil.

“I’m a bit nervous but am looking forward to performing in front of the amazing panel of judges Madhuri Ma’am, Karan sir, and Nora. The cherry on the cake is that I will be seen in my favourite comic character ‘Dadi’, and I cannot wait for the audience to witness the dancing diva by her side. I will put my best foot forward to entertain the audience,” he said.

 

Other celebrities participating in the show are actors Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rubina Dilaik and Niti Taylor.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will premiere on Colors channel on September 3.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 05:28:46 pm
