Ali Asgar on entering Jhalak Dikhhla Ja as his comic character ‘Dadi’: ‘Can’t wait for the audience to witness..’

Actor-comedian Ali Asgar says he is looking forward to explore his new side as an artist with the upcoming season 10 of the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Ja.
Asgar, known for featuring in TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, FIR and Comedy Nights with Kapil, said he is a bit nervous but also elated to perform in front of live audiences. “I am excited to be a part of a prestigious show like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. In my career span, I have tried almost every genre be it fiction or non-fiction shows, and now being a part of India’s most loved celebrity dance show will help me push my limits as an artist,” Asgar said in a statement.
The actor said he will be entering the competition as ‘Dadi’, his beloved character from Comedy Nights with Kapil.
“I’m a bit nervous but am looking forward to performing in front of the amazing panel of judges Madhuri Ma’am, Karan sir, and Nora. The cherry on the cake is that I will be seen in my favourite comic character ‘Dadi’, and I cannot wait for the audience to witness the dancing diva by her side. I will put my best foot forward to entertain the audience,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
Other celebrities participating in the show are actors Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rubina Dilaik and Niti Taylor.
Subscriber Only Stories
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will premiere on Colors channel on September 3.
Faisal Shaikh to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: ‘Thrilled’
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189
Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Giant sharks once roamed the seas, feasting on huge meals
Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga
Excess deaths in Gujarat double official Covid-19 mortality during first wave: Study
Tamil scholar, orator Nellai Kannan dies at 77
TRS MLC Kavitha, KCR’s secretary Sabharwal demand justice for Bilkis Bano
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka’s Mudhol hounds?
Mumbai: Central Railway announces mega block, here’s how it will affect services
Amitabh Bachchan is surprised to know people charge money for posting on social media, asks KBC 14 contestant, ‘Log iske bhi paise lete hain?’
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Agniveer recruitment rally from Oct 25 to Nov 11 in Haryana
Janmashtami 2022 Celebrations Live Updates: India gears up to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition