Ali Asgar is first contestant to be evicted from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Ali Asgar became the first contestant to get eliminated from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. On Sunday, the comedian was evicted after he got the least votes from the audience. Given his score from last week’s performance was also one of the lowest, Ali had to bid a teary farewell to the show. Apart from him, chef Zorawar Kalra was also at the bottom. Sources told indianexpress.com that the actor may be brought back to the show, as a wild card.

While Ali Asgar entered the show in his ‘dadi’ avatar from Comedy Nights with Kapil, this week he performed as himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lipsa Acharya (@lipsa893)

While an average dancer, he did manage to win hearts of the judges and audience with his humour. This weekend, as the show had family as its theme, his kids sent a video message for him. They spoke about being bullied in school as their father played women characters on screen. They added that they are proud of him and that making someone laugh, even at the cost of being a joke, is a talent that not many have.

An emotional Ali, also broke down and shared how once his son got angry at him and questioned if he could not do something else professionally. The actor also lamented how people only offered him work that required him to dress as a woman, making him sit at home for months. The judges, however, lauded his talent and told the audience how it’s not easy to cross-dress and yet be consistent in every performance.

Judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 made a comeback after five years. The contestants this season included Ali Asagar, Zorawar Kalra, Faisal Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Gunjan Sinha, Niti Taylor and Gashmeer Mahajani.