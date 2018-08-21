Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor Siddharth Nigam: Excited to play my childhood hero on screen

Siddharth Nigam will play the lead role in SAB TV’s Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Siddharth Nigam will play the lead role in SAB TV’s Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Siddharth Nigam is back on television with SAB TV’s Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Playing the titular role, the actor will be joined by Avneet Kaur, Aamir Dalvi and Smita Bansal among others in the fantasy drama. Excited about the series, Siddharth, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “I have been a fan of Aladdin since childhood. I have always loved watching the series. And I am super excited to enact the same role. It’s a dream come true moment for me. Aladdin is a package of adventure, romance, comedy and action. I am sure fans would love the show. Also, it’s the first time I stepping out of a historical genre. So this show is all the more special for me.”

The Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat actor had been missing from screen for some time now. Stating the reason for his absence, he said, “I was busy with my board exams, which I managed to pass with flying colours. Also, I am still focusing on gymnastics and was participating in a few competitions during the time. Acting was completely destiny’s plan. Gymnastics is my passion. It’s my dream to represent my country in the Olympics one day. Thankfully, after being an actor, I have found a good platform to promote sports in a much better way.”

Siddharth started his acting journey with Dhoom 3. The 17-year-old is clear that he wants to make his Bollywood debut with a bang. He said, “I know it’s not the right age for me to make my big debut. I am being patient for I want the best script, director, and producer to launch me on the big screen. I want to have that maturity and skills to make my mark. I don’t want to be just another actor getting into films. Luckily for me, I have only done lead roles in television and so nobody has categorised me as a child actor. I am still signed as the hero. People train themselves for years and I have been lucky to find my learning school on television. While working, I get to collaborate with the best of actors and directors. It’s a complete privilege for me.”

After Siddharth’s success, his brother Abhishek also ventured into acting. When asked if there’s any competition between the siblings, he smiled to say, “We are very close as brothers. But like every sibling, we too have a healthy competition between us. Abhishek has been a great support to me. He is more inclined towards studies and is currently doing law. All my contracts are done through him and he is always there to back me. A lot of time, he even directs my scenes.”

Starting tonight, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga will air Monday-Friday at 9 pm on SAB TV.

