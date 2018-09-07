Most watched TV shows: Aladdin opens to big numbers, Naagin 3 continues to rule TRP chart

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 35 are here. Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to remain on top. The fantasy-based show stars Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are part of the top five shows. Siddharth Nigam’s Aladdin opened to positive response and is placed at the ninth slot. Reality shows Dance Deewane and Indian Idol dropped down the list. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Colors, Sony TV, SAB TV and Zee TV.
