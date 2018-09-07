Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
Most watched TV shows: Aladdin opens to big numbers, Naagin 3 continues to rule TRP chart

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are part of the top five shows.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: September 7, 2018 9:38:06 am
Aladdin Naagin 3 BARC list Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to remain on top of the TRP chart.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 35 are here. Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to remain on top. The fantasy-based show stars Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are part of the top five shows. Siddharth Nigam’s Aladdin opened to positive response and is placed at the ninth slot. Reality shows Dance Deewane and Indian Idol dropped down the list. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Colors, Sony TV, SAB TV and Zee TV.

(Note: All impressions in 000s)

Naagin 3 1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 8805 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 8180 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 7434 Kundali Bhagya 4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7343 Kumkum Bhagya 5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6808 Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 6. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 6428 Dance Deewane 7. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 6353 Kullfi Kumar Bajewala 8. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6301 Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga 9. Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga (SAB TV) – 5902 Krishna Chali London 10. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4807 Ishqbaaaz 11. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 4583 Indian Idol 12. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 4378 Ishq Subhan Allah 13. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 4239 Udaan 14. Udaan (Colors) – 4236 Nazar 15. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4192 Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop 16. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4185 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 17. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 4137 Ishq Mein Marjawan 18. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 3791 Qayamat Ki Raat 19. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 3736 Aapke Aa Jane Se 20. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) – 3665

