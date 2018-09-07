Most watched TV shows: Aladdin opens to big numbers, Naagin 3 continues to rule TRP chart

Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to remain on top of the TRP chart. Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to remain on top of the TRP chart.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 35 are here. Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to remain on top. The fantasy-based show stars Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are part of the top five shows. Siddharth Nigam’s Aladdin opened to positive response and is placed at the ninth slot. Reality shows Dance Deewane and Indian Idol dropped down the list. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Colors, Sony TV, SAB TV and Zee TV.

(Note: All impressions in 000s)

1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 8805

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 8180

3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 7434

4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7343

5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6808

6. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 6428

7. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 6353

8. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6301

9. Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga (SAB TV) – 5902

10. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4807

11. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 4583

12. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 4378

13. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 4239

14. Udaan (Colors) – 4236

15. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4192

16. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4185

17. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 4137

18. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 3791

19. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 3736

20. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) – 3665

