Akshay Kumar reveals Rupali Ganguly tied him rakhi for five years, Anupamaa star promises to continue tradition. Watch video

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be promoting his film Raksha Bandhan on Star Plus’ special show, Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. During the episode, Akshay will reveal his special connection with Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly. The actor will also be seen dancing with actors of various Star Plus shows.

Akshay shared a teaser from the episode. In the video, the actor is seen pointing towards Rupali and saying, “30 saal pehle ye continuously merko paanch saal rakhi baandhti rahi hain (30 years back, she tied Rakhi on my wrist for five years continuously).” As the actor said this, Rupali aka Anupamaa promised him that she will continue the tradition. Rupali’s father Anil Ganguly, a filmmaker, had cast Akshay in one of his films.

In the teaser, we also see Akshay Kumar shaking a leg with Sai and Kaaku from the TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He shared the teaser with the caption, “Entertainment hoga unlimited jab #RakshaBandhan ki team shaamil hogi #RavivaarWithStarParivaar ke episode mein 🥳🤭.”

Entertainment hoga unlimited jab #RakshaBandhan ki team shaamil hogi #RavivaarWithStarParivaar ke episode mein 🥳🤭 Dekhiyega zaroor, iss Sunday raat 8 baje, on @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/FA419LxMgb — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 12, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒘𝒂𝒓 𝑫𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒏 (𝑲𝑫) (@kanwardhillon_)

Akshay Kumar’s latest release Raksha Bandhan has failed to impress the audience. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film made Rs 8.2 crore on day one of release. It has released along with Laal Singh Chaddha. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars, and wrote, “Do the filmmakers truly believe that such low-rent family dramas, with their uneasy mix of humour and crassness, is the way out for a beleaguered Bollywood?”