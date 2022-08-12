scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Akshay Kumar reveals Rupali Ganguly tied him rakhi for five years, Anupamaa star promises to continue tradition. Watch video

Akshay Kumar will join the actors of various Star Plus shows during this weekend's episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. He will be promoting his film Raksha Bandhan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 8:03:04 pm
akshay kumar rupali gangulyAkshay Kumar shares a special bond with Rupali Ganguly. (Photo: Rupali Ganguly/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be promoting his film Raksha Bandhan on Star Plus’ special show, Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. During the episode, Akshay will reveal his special connection with Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly. The actor will also be seen dancing with actors of various Star Plus shows.

Akshay shared a teaser from the episode. In the video, the actor is seen pointing towards Rupali and saying, “30 saal pehle ye continuously merko paanch saal rakhi baandhti rahi hain (30 years back, she tied Rakhi on my wrist for five years continuously).” As the actor said this, Rupali aka Anupamaa promised him that she will continue the tradition. Rupali’s father Anil Ganguly, a filmmaker, had cast Akshay in one of his films.

Also read |Akshay Kumar says he doesn’t want to make ‘ghinoni’ films

In the teaser, we also see Akshay Kumar shaking a leg with Sai and Kaaku from the TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He shared the teaser with the caption, “Entertainment hoga unlimited jab #RakshaBandhan ki team shaamil hogi #RavivaarWithStarParivaar ke episode mein 🥳🤭.”

Akshay Kumar’s latest release Raksha Bandhan has failed to impress the audience. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film made Rs 8.2 crore on day one of release. It has released along with Laal Singh Chaddha. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars, and wrote, “Do the filmmakers truly believe that such low-rent family dramas, with their uneasy mix of humour and crassness, is the way out for a beleaguered Bollywood?”

Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
