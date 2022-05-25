Akshay Kumar tells Kapil Sharma, ‘iss aadmi ko compliment lena nahi aata’, pokes fun at Archana Puran Singh for doing nothing on the show

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his co-actor and debutante Manushi Chillar reached the Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming historical drama Prithviraj. As usual, Kapil and Akshay indulged in a banter where Akshay took a dig at not just Kapil but also Archana Puran Singh.

In one of the promos shared by Sony Television, Akshay tells Kapil, “Achche lagg rahe ho (Kapil, you are looking nice)”. On hearing the compliment, Kapil shyly smiles and says, “Bas paaji aise hi (Brother, just like that).” Akshay immediately pulled Kapil’s leg as he told him he doesn’t know how to take compliments. Poking fun at him, the actor said, “People say ‘thank you’ when they receive a compliment, and here he is saying ‘bas aise hi hai’“.

Moments later, Akshay moved on to pull Archana’s leg and continued, “Such things are said by people who do nothing but sit idle. If Archana ji says such things, toh theek hai (then it is fine)”.

Archana Puran Singh replaced politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show. On the show, she often becomes a butt of jokes for Kapil and others in his team. She takes all the jokes on her sportingly and the audience of the show gets amused by her inimitable laughter.

Later in the clip, Akshay stops Kapil’s friend and an artist on the show, Chandan to perform his song “Tu cheez badi hai mast”. When he asks Kapil why is he torturing everyone with his dance, the comedian responds by saying that he is his childhood friend. On this, Akshay jokes he also has childhood friends but they are sitting in the audience and are not on stage, “Dekh mere bachpan ke dost hain, neeche baithe hain”.

Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who was also present on The Kapil Sharma Show. The historical drama focuses on the valour of the warrior king, Prithviraj Chauhan. While Akshay plays the titular role, Manushi Chillar essays the role of Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari. It is scheduled to be hit the theaters on June 3.