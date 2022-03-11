Akshay Kumar leaves Kapil Sharma embarrassed as he invites himself to comedian’s Holi party: ‘Kaunse ghar pe aayein?’

The team of Bachchhan Paandey including actors Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez with director Farhan Samji will soon be seen on Kapil Sharma’s show on Sony TV. In a recent promo released by the channel, the guests seem like they are having the best time with Kapil.

In one of the promos, Akshay and Kapil are discussing Holi and Akshay says, “Main Holi khelta hun tameez se.” He adds, “Kuch log toh rang lagane ke liye aise peeche aa jate hain, jaise badla le rahein ho (Some people chase you with colour as if they are taking revenge for something).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

When Jacqueline says that she has never played Holi, Akshay says they can have a Holi party at his house. Kapil interrupts, “Holi bhi aapke ghar pe, filmein bhi aap hi karo, sab aap hi kar lo (You make the films, you host Holi party, you do everything).” Akshay asks, “Tu bata? Tere yahan aa jayein? Kaunse vale ghar pe aayein (Should we come to your house? Which of your houses)?” This comment leaves Kapil visibly embarrassed, and all the others are in splits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Earlier, a video from Kapil’s show featuring Akshay was shared on social media where the Khiladi actor called Kapil ‘bewafa’. The two were seen cheering on Bachchhan Paandey song Saare Bolo Bewafa.

There were rumours of a rift between Kapil and Akshay but the comedian took to social media to clear the air. He wrote, “Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this. It was just a miscommunication. All is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot the Bachchan Pandey episode. He is my big brother and can never be annoyed with me.”

Bachchhan Paandey is set to release on March 18 in theatres.