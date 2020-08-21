Akshay Kumar to feature in Into the Wild with Bear Grylls

Before Akshay Kumar, Rajnikanth and Narendra Modi have featured on Into the Wild with Bear Grylls

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to feature in Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. On Friday, Khiladi Kumar took to his social media accounts to announce the news.

The actor shared a 20-second motion poster, giving a sneak peek into the upcoming episode. The video opens in a jungle amid crocodiles, followed by shots of Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls. Doing a ‘Tarzan’, Kumar and Grylls then swing from a tree, as the poster reveals that the episode will air on September 11 at 8 pm on the Discovery+ app, and on Discovery channel on September 14.

Akshay Kumar captioned the post, “You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls.”

Bear Grylls shared the same video and captioned his post by using the hashtag #KhiladionDiscovery. Bear’s tweet read, “Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder 😁😉) adventure buddies than the legendary @akshaykumar #KhiladiOnDiscovery #IntoTheWildwithBearGrylls @DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN.”

As per sources, the shoot for the much anticipated episode was completed in January in Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve. Before Kumar, superstar Rajnikanth had also featured in an episode of Into the Wild. While Rajnikanth championed the cause of water conservation, Akshay Kumar too would be seen promoting a cause in his episode. As readers would remember Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also been a guest on the show.

The format of Into the Wild is inspired by Bear Grylls erstwhile popular show Man Vs Wild.

