Akshay Kumar does some heavy lifting on Hunarbaaz, leaves audience in awe

March 11, 2022 4:35:52 pm
Akshay Kumar is set to flex his muscles on the upcoming episode of Colors show Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan. Akshay, who’ll appear as a special guest along with his Bachchhan Paandey co-star Kriti Sanon, will be left mesmerized seeing the talent on stage.
During the special episode, one particular contestant’s performance will leave Akshay totally floored, forcing the Bollywood star to perform some stunts himself.
Muscleman Tipu Pehelwaan’s act of lifting a plough with his mouth might come across as a dangerous stunt to the audience, but Akshay Kumar didn’t mind giving it a shot. In the pictures from the special episode, we see Akshay giving tough competition to Tipu in lifting a cart wheel, while also remaining awestruck by the contestant’s strength.
Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey releases on March 18.
