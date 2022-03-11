scorecardresearch
Friday, March 11, 2022
Akshay Kumar does some heavy lifting on Hunarbaaz, leaves audience in awe

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon promoted their upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey on reality show Hunarbaaz.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 11, 2022 4:35:52 pm
akshay kumar on hunarbaaz tv showHunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan will air on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. (Photo: PR Handout)

Akshay Kumar is set to flex his muscles on the upcoming episode of Colors show Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan. Akshay, who’ll appear as a special guest along with his Bachchhan Paandey co-star Kriti Sanon, will be left mesmerized seeing the talent on stage.

During the special episode, one particular contestant’s performance will leave Akshay totally floored, forcing the Bollywood star to perform some stunts himself.

akshay kumar hunarbaaz bachchan pandey Tipu Pehelwaan left Akshay Kumar impressed. (Photo: PR Handout) akshay kumar hunarbaaz photos Akshay Kumar congratulating Tipu Pehelwaan. (Photo: PR Handout)

Muscleman Tipu Pehelwaan’s act of lifting a plough with his mouth might come across as a dangerous stunt to the audience, but Akshay Kumar didn’t mind giving it a shot. In the pictures from the special episode, we see Akshay giving tough competition to Tipu in lifting a cart wheel, while also remaining awestruck by the contestant’s strength.

Also read |Akshay Kumar leaves Kapil Sharma embarrassed as he invites himself to comedian’s Holi party: ‘Kaunse ghar pe aayein?’
akshay kumar hunarbaaz stunts Akshay Kumar performed some stunts on Hunarbaaz. (Photo: PR Handout) akshay kumar hunarbaaz episode Akshay Kumar and Tipu Pehelwaan competing on the stage of Hunarbaaz. (Photo: PR Handout)

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey releases on March 18.

