Akshay Kumar calls out discrimination against Northeast Indians: ‘They are as much Indians as I am’

Acor Akshay Kumar currently hosts the game show Wheel of Fortune India on Sony TV, where his comic timing and fun antics keep the format lively. However, an episode turned serious when a contestant from the Northeast opened up about the discrimination she has faced. The revelation moved Akshay and he spoke about the harsh realities experienced by people from the region.

Reacting to the revelation, Akshay invited his own makeup artist, Kin, who is from Manipur, onto the stage. Introducing him to the audience, Akshay said, “There is a boy with me, who does my makeup and takes care of me. He is here, Kin.”