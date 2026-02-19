Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Akshay Kumar calls out discrimination against Northeast Indians: ‘They are as much Indians as I am’
On Wheel of Fortune India, Akshay Kumar invited his Manipur-based makeup artist on stage, using the moment to highlight discrimination faced by people from the Northeast.
Acor Akshay Kumar currently hosts the game show Wheel of Fortune India on Sony TV, where his comic timing and fun antics keep the format lively. However, an episode turned serious when a contestant from the Northeast opened up about the discrimination she has faced. The revelation moved Akshay and he spoke about the harsh realities experienced by people from the region.
Reacting to the revelation, Akshay invited his own makeup artist, Kin, who is from Manipur, onto the stage. Introducing him to the audience, Akshay said, “There is a boy with me, who does my makeup and takes care of me. He is here, Kin.”
Kin then shared his personal experiences of being mocked and subjected to slurs such as “Chinese,” “Chinky,” and “Momo” because of his identity.
ALSO READ: ‘I don’t want sympathy’: Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan; says he did ’10 films a year’ despite fraud claims
Akshay Kumar speaks about discrimination faced by people from Northeast
Akshay Kumar acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and said, “Today, after listening to Kin, I am convinced that these things happen,” he said.
“I want to tell all the people of India, there is discrimination with the people of North-East. They are all Indians. They are as much Indians as I am, you are and the people sitting here.”
Highlighting the contributions of the region to the country, Akshay added, “There is so much contribution for this country. The Naga Regiment… Kargil war, Bangladesh war. They have given their blood. They are Indians.”
About Wheel of Fortune India
Wheel of Fortune India premiered on January 27 and airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The show, which features contestants solving word puzzles to win cash prizes, has got a positive response from audiences. Initially planned as a limited run of around 40 episodes, the show has reportedly been extended by 25 more episodes, taking the total to 65.
Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film
Akshay Kumar is also gearing up for his next film Bhoot Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav and Tabu. The film is slated for a release on April 10, 2026. There are reports that the film’s promotional song will be attached to Dhurandhar 2, which is scheduled to release on March 19.
Indian students can access Adobe's advanced tools for free, including Acrobat, Firefly AI, and Photoshop. The offer is for accredited higher education institutions and students of 15,000 schools and 500 colleges with Content Creator Labs. They will also receive training on using the AI-powered productivity suite and access to over 20 desktop apps and 100GB of cloud storage.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05