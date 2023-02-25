scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Kapil Sharma’s mother steals the show as she bonds with Akshay Kumar in Punjabi, reveals comedian’s secrets on Kapil Sharma Show. Watch funny video

Kapil Sharma's mother Janak Rani also revealed that as a child, the comedian would make his neighbours believe that someone has done black magic by leaving a "pudiya" in front of their doors.

Akshay Kumar- Kapil SharmaAkshay Kumar and Janak Devi will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/ Instagram)

Kapil Sharma has shared the teaser of the next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, and Sonam Bajwa, as they promote their upcoming live tour. However, the highlight of the teaser is the special appearance of Kapil’s mother Janak Rani, who bonds with Akshay as she reveals a few secrets about the comedian-actor.

In the video that Kapil has shared on his social media platforms, Akshay asks Kapil’s mother if she has ever asked Kapil to make guests at their house laugh when he was younger. Responding to him, Kapil’s mother revealed that he wasn’t really a naughty child, but Akshay found that hard to believe, and said, “If he is not ‘shaitaan’ then no one in the world is ‘shaitaan'”.

Kapil’s mother and Akshay had a gala time as they talked in Punjabi. Kapil’s mother then revealed that Kapil was not always well-behaved, and that sometimes, he could be mischievous. She narrated an incident from Kapil’s childhood, revealing that he used to put a ‘pudiya’ in front of people’s doors at night, and then the neighbours would wake up and wonder ‘Keda mar gaya, tona kar gaya (Who died, who performed this black magic).” Kapil’s mother also said that this would make her very angry, because she knew that Kapil was behind the mischief.

She also opened up about how Kapil’s father once took her on a movie date with him in 1978, to watch Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, and that scared her because she had never watched a movie in a dark hall before that. She said, “I was so scared, andhere menu leyi jande ne… kahin dhakka deke maar hi na denn (he used to take me out at night, and I’d wonder if he’d push me and kill me).”

This episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will air on Sony Entertainment Television on Sunday, at 9.30 PM.

