Akshay Kumar takes a dig at Kapil Sharma, calls him ‘bewafa’. Watch video

Actor Akshay Kumar promoted his song Bewafa from Bachchan Paandey on The Kapil Sharma Show, and explained the meaning of the term with Kapil. During the course of the explanation, he also took a playful dig at Kapil, calling him bewafa.

In the video, both Kapil and Akshay explain the meaning of bewafa, which means disloyal, and said that anyone could be a traitor, including their close friends, family, acquaintances or those who work for them. At the end of the video, he says, “Mere life ka bewafa hai, Kapil.” Kapil pretends to walk away and says, “Ainvayi…” After this, both of them start dancing to the song.

Akshay captioned his video, “Bewafa…yane dhokebaaz. Sabki life mein hota hai. Abhi meri life mein hai @kapilsharma . Aur aapki? Make a reel with #SaareBoloBewafa. Zor se bolo bewafa!!

Recently, there were reports of a rift between Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma, as the actor was reportedly unhappy about a certain clip from his previous visit on the show being leaked, despite him requesting the makers to edit it out. Kapil later called it a miscommunication and wrote on Twitter, “Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this. It was just a miscommunication. All is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot the Bachchan Pandey episode. He is my big brother and can never be annoyed with me.”

Bachchan Pandey is scheduled to release on March 18. Akshay has several films lined up, including Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Sethu.