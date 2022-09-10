Akshay Kumar blames Kapil Sharma for his box office flops, says ‘isne nazar laga di’

Actor Akshay Kumar has been experiencing a dry spell at the box office but it looks like the actor has found some humour in this situation as he made a joke about the same during his recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Akshay appeared on the show with his Cuttputlli co-star Rakul Preet Singh. While joking about his recent flops, Akshay blamed Kapil and said, “Yeh aadmi na itni nazar lagata hai har cheez ko. Ab dekho, meri filmo pe, paiso pe nazar daal di. Filmein hi nahi chal rhi koi. (This man casts his evil eye on everything. He had his eyes on my films and money and now look, my films are not working.)”

It’s been a rather dull year for Akshay. His first release was Bachchhan Paandey, which was overshadowed with the success of director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. The second release in June was Samrat Prithviraj which also failed to make a mark. Both these films were bashed by the critics as well.

Akshay’s August release Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai, failed to take off at the box office. Its competitor – Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha also met the same fate.

Akshay has a long list of releases ahead of him. In 2022, however, he will only be seen in Ram Setu. The other films in his kitty are – Selfiee, OMG 2, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.