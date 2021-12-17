After working with Sharmila, Saif and Sara, Akshay Kumar wants to work with Taimur and his kids. Watch

It was just weeks ago that Akshay Kumar was a guest on Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show but the Khiladi Kumar is back on the comedian’s show, this time to promote his upcoming film Atrangi Re. Akshay was accompanied by the film’s director Aanand L Rai and actor Sara Ali Khan. Cracking a joke on Akshay’s many appearances on the show, Kapil said, “Pehle mujhe lagta tha humare show mein Paaji ki films aati hain, ab mujhe lagta hai inki films mein beech beech mein humara show aata hai. (Earlier I felt that his films come on our show, now I think our show appears in his films.)”

In another clip from the promo, Kapil told Sara that Akshay has worked with Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and now Sara Ali Khan. He then asked the Sooryavanshi star if he has a script that stars him, Taimur and whoever is the popular female film actor in the coming years in a love triangle. To this, Akshay said jokingly, “Main Taimur ke bachche ke sath bhi kaam karna chahta hoon. (I will work with Taimur’s kids as well)”.

Akshay, who appears to be playing in magician in Atrangi Re, also put up a magic show on the stage.

In another segment of the show, Kiku Sharda’s character made some witty references to the recently held Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding. “Maine aisi shaadi life mein nahi dekhi. Kyunki unhone mujhe dekhne hi nahi di (I never saw such a wedding in my life. Because they did not let me see it),” he said. He added that the wedding went off ‘Kaushal-mangal’. At this, Akshay said, “Vahan Kit Kat bhi khaya hoga,” a quip on their celebrity nickname VicKat.

Atrangi Re is scheduled to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film releases weeks after Akshay’s big success with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which has been credited with bringing the audience back to the theatres after a lull of almost two years due to the pandemic.