Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn mourn Sidharth Shukla’s death: ‘When someone as young as Sidharth goes…’

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise has left television and film celebrities shocked and grief stricken, with his show co-stars, Bigg Boss contestants and Bollywood artistes calling it an unbelievable loss.

Bigg Boss star Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40. Dr R Sukhdeve of Cooper hospital confirmed to indianexpress.com that actor Siddharth Shukla was brought dead to the hospital. The post mortem examination has not begun as the police procedures are still going on.

“He was brought to hospital about half an hour ago. A post mortem will be conducted,” he said. While reports claimed that Sidharth died after a massive heart attack, a confirmation is awaited.

The news, which was initially assumed to be hoax, has left his colleagues numb. Several television and film artistes like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Divyanka Tripathi, Himanshi Khurrana, Hansal Mehta and Manoj Bajpayee mourned his loss.

Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP🙏 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2021

Superstar Salman Khan, who hosted Bigg Boss season 13 that Sidharth won last year, extended his condolences to the actor’s family. “Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

“I’m extremely shocked and have no words hearing this news. It’s just so unbelievable. He was kind and an amazing soul .Though haven’t met him too many times but he was sweet and a pure hearted and a gentleman. Prayers for his soul and his family gone too soon,” said actor Avika Gor, who starred as a child actor in Balika Vadhu, which Sidharth joined post the leap.

Really sad to know about the passing away of #SiddharthShukla. I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 2, 2021

Superstar Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Really sad to know about the passing away of #SiddharthShukla. I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon. Om Shanti.”

TV star Divyanka Tripathi, also a friend to Sidharth, took to social media to extend her condolences. “I still cant believe it..feeling numb… cant believe it that i wont see my friend #sidharthshukla anymore…we always had such a great time while shooting… you had a long way bro… so much to do… so much to achieve… gone too soon… may you rest in peace. I’ve barely known you personally Sidharth & I know that you were at your peak yet there was so much more to do, lot more love to be received. You are gone too soon…with many hearts broken. I wish this news wasn’t true. Deepest condolences to all who were close to Sidharth & loved him dearly,” she wrote.

Deeply saddened, lost a friend a fellow, we started our careers together from Gladrags , worked together twice. Not done bro! You have left us Heartbroken ! — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) September 2, 2021

Abhinav Shukla and actor wife Rubina Dilaik, who participated in Bigg Boss 14 that also featured Sidharth for a few episodes, fell short of words as they mourned his passing away.

“Deeply saddened, lost a friend a fellow, we started our careers together from Gladrags , worked together twice. Not done bro! You have left us Heartbroken!” wrote Abhinav. “Numb. May your soul rest in peace,” posted Rubina on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

Himanshi Khurrana, who was Sidharth’s co-contestant on Bigg Boss 13, tweeted, “Oh my God. It’s hard to believe. RIP Sidharth Shukla. #ripsidharthshukla.”

Superstar Ajay Devgn tweeted, “Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad… Condolences to his family. RIP Sidharth.”

Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad… Condolences to his family.

RIP Sidharth 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/en1RJVuj8k — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2021

TV star Kapil Sharma also sent prayers for his family. “Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti.”

Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul 🙏 Om Shanti https://t.co/BuyIepJjEi — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 2, 2021

Director Hansal Mehta tweeted alongside a picture of Sidharth, “No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed shock as he wrote on Twitter, “OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace!!! Folded handsFolded hands No yaar!!!”