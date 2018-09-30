Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Akshay Dhawan wins Dil Hai Hindustani 2

The 18-year-old Akshay Dhawan won Dil Hai Hindustani 2 and was also lauded by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor in one of the episodes. Anil had then announced on stage that he would love to launch him someday in his production.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: September 30, 2018 7:59:11 pm
Akshay Dhawan wins Dil Hai Hindustani 2 Akshay Dhawan is a rapper and impressed the audience and judges with his inimitable style.
Top News

Ludhiana’s Akshay Dhawan was on Sunday announced as the winner of Dil Hai Hindustani 2. Judged by Sunidhi Chauhan, Pritam and Badshah, the singing reality show aired on Star Plus. The other finalists included The Mountain Souls Ft. Gaurdeep, Soumya Sharma and Radha and Divyansh.

Akshay is a rapper and impressed the audience and judges with his inimitable style. He also addressed social messages with his rap lyrics. His special rap for guest Dharmendra had left the veteran star in tears.

The 18-year-old was also lauded by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor in one of the episodes. Anil had then announced on stage that he would love to launch him someday in his production.

Bankrolled by Frames Production, Dil Hai Hindustani brought on stage the best of singers from across the globe. The show was hosted by Mukti Mohan and Raghav.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement