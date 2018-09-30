Akshay Dhawan wins Dil Hai Hindustani 2

Akshay Dhawan is a rapper and impressed the audience and judges with his inimitable style. Akshay Dhawan is a rapper and impressed the audience and judges with his inimitable style.

Ludhiana’s Akshay Dhawan was on Sunday announced as the winner of Dil Hai Hindustani 2. Judged by Sunidhi Chauhan, Pritam and Badshah, the singing reality show aired on Star Plus. The other finalists included The Mountain Souls Ft. Gaurdeep, Soumya Sharma and Radha and Divyansh.

Akshay is a rapper and impressed the audience and judges with his inimitable style. He also addressed social messages with his rap lyrics. His special rap for guest Dharmendra had left the veteran star in tears.

The 18-year-old was also lauded by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor in one of the episodes. Anil had then announced on stage that he would love to launch him someday in his production.

Bankrolled by Frames Production, Dil Hai Hindustani brought on stage the best of singers from across the globe. The show was hosted by Mukti Mohan and Raghav.

