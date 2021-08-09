Bigg Boss OTT’s Akshara Singh: Want to prove Bhojpuri films are not only about lehenga-choli

Besides eyes on the trophy, Akshara Singh has entered Bigg Boss OTT with an aim to bring spotlight on the Bhojpuri film industry. The regional superstar believes it is a huge responsibility to represent her industry.

“People keep pointing fingers at Bhojpuri people. I will take a stand against it, and give them a befitting reply,” Akshara told indianexpress.com, adding that the show will also help her reach a bigger audience. “I want the world to know that Bhojpuri industry is not just about lehenga choli. There are educated people in the industry too, who come from good families. Also, I will take a stand against the mistreatment we face as we come from smaller towns.”

She is also quite kicked about making a fashion statement in the house. “People have a myth about the kind of personality and style we have. I aim to break that with my fashion sense. The audience will get to see me in some really amazing outfits, which will shock and surprise them.”

Also Read | Zeeshan Khan: My bathrobe got me Bigg Boss OTT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara)

Given the earlier season has also seen actors from the Bhojpuri industry make a mark, the actor is confident to recreate history. While not sharing ‘secret tips’ that she received from former contestant Ravi Kishen, Akshara said, “I made my debut with Ravi ji, and he is like a mentor to me. Before taking up any project, I do discuss it with him. And while he shared his golden wisdom with me, you will see its magic only on the show.”

The actor is not worried about competing with popular celebrities, who already have a sizable fandom. “I am proud of where I come from, and also my fans. I will stand strong with that on the platform, and with my sensibilities and culture behind me, I am sure the audience will support me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara)

More on Bigg Boss | Bigg Boss OTT launch: Highlights

While her promo released by makers called her the queen of romance, Akshara Singh shared that love is not on her agenda. Recently the news of her love story going awry with co-star Pawan Singh had made headlines. After an ugly breakup, the two had accused each other of leaking personal pictures and even threatening.

“I have faced a lot when it comes to romance, which turned even scary. The fact that I am still alive talking to you is a feat in itself,” she shared. Akshara went on to add that she is mentally ready to face her past on the show. “I am strong enough to deal with it in case someone tries to trigger me with my past. Whatever controversies that have happened haven’t managed to scare me or make me weak. I am ready to take on everything.”

Akshara Singh is known to be one of the highest paid actors in the Bhojpuri industry, and rumours are already rife that she took a big cheque home for her stint on Bigg Boss OTT. Not denying the buzz, she added with a laugh, “Yeh toh acchi baat hai na (This is a good thing). It’s actually very motivating. I am a self-made woman and if I am getting appreciated for it, nothing like it.” She added that she also hopes to bag a Dharma Productions film before she steps out of the show.

Bigg Boss OTT episode will stream Monday-Saturday, 7 pm on Voot, along with a 24X7 live access. Karan Johar will interact with contestants on Sunday, 8 pm. Along with Akshara, the first digital version of the reality show also has Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana and Milind Gaba.