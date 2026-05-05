‘Shallow negativity’: Akashdeep Saigal on trolls who mocked Kyunki reboot over his age gap with Smriti Irani

Actor Akashdeep Saigal, who once played Tulsi Virani’s rebellious son Ansh, has now stepped into the role of Reyansh, Ansh’s son and Tulsi’s grandson, in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot. While the casting brings a full-circle moment for longtime viewers, it has also drawn mixed reactions, with some fans questioning the age dynamics on screen as Akashdeep is one year older than Smriti. The actor has now addressed the trolling surrounding his return to the show.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Saigal described the moment as something deeper than a regular career decision. “Honestly, there was just this deep sense of calm. I didn’t look at it as an ‘offer’ or some calculated career move. When you truly believe in your path, you recognise destiny when it knocks. No single actor is bigger than the show itself. The show is the true star. I’m simply the vessel called to carry this new energy. When the universe decides it’s time for a story to resume, you don’t overthink it. You just step up and do the work.”

He also spoke about how Reyansh differs from Ansh, a character still remembered for his intensity. “Ansh was the storm. He was raw, untamed, and impulsive. Reyansh is the gravity that controls that storm. He is the evolution. He brings a quiet, grounded power and hides a very sharp intellect behind a calm exterior. As for the impact? You can’t manufacture that. Truth is absolute. When you perform with pure honesty and dedication, the impact happens naturally. The audience feels what is real, and truth always leaves a mark.”

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Akashdeep Saigal reacts to trolling

The actor also addressed the criticism and trolling surrounding his casting. “The truth is right there, and it simply cannot be manipulated by a few insecurities. Think about it: we can’t even control the hair growing on our own heads it just grows. So why try to fight destiny or a universal calling? The trolling you see online is just noise. It comes from the fear and insecurities of a few people who are hiding behind screens. But that kind of shallow negativity never lasts.”

Saigal expressed confidence in producer Ekta Kapoor and her creative vision. “If Ekta Kapoor and I sat around worrying about a few loud critics instead of focusing on the millions of people who actually love and celebrate this show, the greatest stories would never get made or told. Ekta is a visionary; she doesn’t ask for permission, and she never has. She knows exactly what she is doing, rooted in her faith and Mata Rani’s grace.”

Akashdeep on reuniting with Smriti Irani and other cast members

In an earlier interaction with Times Now, Akashdeep Saigal spoke about reuniting with Smriti Irani after many years, calling it a powerful moment of coming together again. The actor described their reunion as ‘two masters returning to the ring’.

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“There’s a shorthand, a professional rhythm that you only get with a certain level of experience. We don’t need to ‘act’ the tension; we command the space. She’s the pillar, and I’m the fire when we’re in a frame together, the energy is undeniable,” he said.

He also spoke about working again with longtime co-stars Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan and Amar Upadhyay, in a conversation with Zoom.

“Reconnecting with them was a moment of mutual respect. We’ve all grown, we’ve all experienced the peaks of this industry, and coming back together feels like a powerful summit. We’re not just co-stars; we’re a legacy ensemble ensuring this second chapter is even more remarkable,” he told Zoom.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi remains one of the most iconic shows in Indian television history. It aired from 2000 to 2008 and became a cultural phenomenon during its peak, with Smriti Irani becoming a household name through her role as Tulsi Virani.

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The show has now been revived by Ekta Kapoor, with the new season airing on television and streaming on JioHotstar. Alongside returning actors like Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Ketki Dave, Kamalika Guha Thakurta and Shakti Anand, the reboot also introduces a younger cast including Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma and Tanisha Mehta.