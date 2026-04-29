Akashdeep Saigal, 51, defends Kyunki 2 return as grandson of Smriti Irani, 50; fans say ‘beta dadi se bada’

Akashdeep Saigal is back in the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi universe, but this time in a new role. After earlier playing Tulsi Virani’s rebellious son Ansh, the actor is now back as Ansh’s son, Tulsi’s grandson, in the reboot. While the twist marks a full-circle moment for the show, many viewers have not been impressed with the casting. Akashdeep, however, describes it as a meaningful evolution and a strong creative move. Interestingly, Ansh was shot dead by his onscreen mother Tulsi (Smriti Irani) in the show’s first iteration.

Speaking to Zoom, Akashdeep Saigal addressed playing Tulsi’s grandson in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, after portraying her son in the first season.

“It’s a masterclass in evolution. Playing the son was about rebellion; playing the grandson is about legacy. Professionally, it’s a brilliant shift. Spiritually, it’s a reminder that while the name on the door changes, the soul of the performance stays the same,” he said.

Calling it a “full-circle moment”, Akashdeep revealed his first reaction to Ektaa Kapoor pitching him Riyansh’s role.

He said, “When Ekta calls, it’s not a pitch; it’s a shared vision. We’ve created history together, and we both knew that for the return of this legacy, it needed a specific kind of power. Bringing me in for Riyansh wasn’t just casting; it was a strategic move to bring back that X-factor.”

On reuniting with Smriti Irani and cast

In a conversation with Times Now, Akashdeep opened up about reuniting with Smriti Irani after a long time. The actor described their reunion as ‘two masters returning to the ring’.

“There’s a shorthand, a professional rhythm that you only get with a certain level of experience. We don’t need to ‘act’ the tension; we command the space. She’s the pillar, and I’m the fire~when we’re in a frame together, the energy is undeniable,” he said.

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The actor also spoke about reuniting with long-time co-stars Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan and Amar Upadhyay.

“Reconnecting with them was a moment of mutual respect. We’ve all grown, we’ve all experienced the peaks of this industry, and coming back together feels like a powerful summit. We’re not just co-stars; we’re a legacy ensemble ensuring this second chapter is even more remarkable,” he told Zoom.

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Actor claims strong audience connect, but viewers disagree

Akashdeep believes audiences are reconnecting deeply with his return. “They aren’t just seeing a character; they’re witnessing the return of an archetype they’ve missed for 16 years. It seems to be a ‘superstar spirit’ resonance-a connection that goes beyond the screen and hits the audience’s in the soul,” he told Times Now.

However, viewer reactions online suggest a different story.

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In the latest episode, Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani, comes face-to-face with Riyansh (Riyo) for the first time and is left stunned. The character questions Tulsi after she slaps his father, Karan (Hiten Tejwani). Akashdeep, who earlier played Ansh, now appears as Ansh’s son, although the character believes he is Karan’s son.

A section of the audience has criticised the casting, pointing out that the actor appears older than his on-screen father. While Hiten is 52, Akshadeep is 51. Interestingly, Smriti Irani, who plays Riyo’s grandmother is 50, younger than both men.

One user noted, “He is not looking the part of his son, if I am honest.” Another said, “Beta baap aur dadi se bhi bada lag rha hai (The son is looking older than the father and grandmother).” A second user hilariously commented, “Kyunki papa bhi kabhi beta tha!”

“They could have cast any young actor what is this?” asked another

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“How can he return? Did he do plastic surgery? I want answers,” read one comment. Another user wrote, “Tulsi ka buddha pota.” Yet another said, “Dad ka dada lag raha hai.” “What has happened to his face?” questioned another.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi universe

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi remains one of Indian television’s most iconic shows, having aired from 2000 to 2008 and becoming a cultural phenomenon at its peak. Smriti Irani became a household name with her portrayal of Tulsi Virani, earning immense popularity during the show’s peak.

Revived by Ektaa Kapoor, the new season airs on television and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar. Alongside returning faces like Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Ketki Dave, Kamalika Guha Thakurta and Shakti Anand, the reboot introduces a younger cast including Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma and Tanisha Mehta.