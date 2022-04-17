Akash Singh wins Hunarbaaz, takes home trophy and Rs 15 lakh cash prize

Akash Singh won Colors’ talent show Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan on Sunday. The dancer beat Yo Highness, Band Rocknama, Band Harmony of the Pines, Sanchita and Shubhroto, Ustaad Anirban and Sukhdeb to take home the trophy and cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. Runner up Yo Highness took home the cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. While Parineeti Chopra made her TV debut with Hunarbaaz, she was joined by Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty on the judges panel. The show was hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Akash impressed all with his electrifying dance performances from the get-go. His incredible ‘hunar’ also caught the attention of judge Parineeti, who looked after him and even forged a brother-sister relationship during the season. She not only motivated him but also supported him immensely. Throughout his journey, Akash experienced his own share of setbacks but he always rose to the challenge by raising his game even higher to become the champion.

Talking about his big win, Akash Singh said in a statement, “I can’t find the words to express the emotions that I am going through, and it all feels so surreal. I had started my journey on the show with a dream to make it big and today after winning the show I feel like I have fulfilled every bit of it. I would like to thank Karan sir, Mithun sir and Parineeti ma’am for guiding me throughout the show. Lastly, I want to thank my family and friends for having my back and supporting me in this life-changing journey!”

Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan finale was packed with many entertaining moments. The judges were joined by the team of Dance Deewane Juniors — judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji and host Karan Kundrra. They were accompanied by some of their brilliant performers, who gave the audience a glimpse of what awaits them in the new show. During the finale, Parineeti Chopra mesmerised everyone with her melodious voice as she sang “Teri Mitti” and “Lag Jaa Gale”, whereas Karan Johar danced on “Bole Chudiyaan” and “Maahi Ve”. However, fans were in for a rather sweet surprise when hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa took the opportunity to celebrate Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding on the stage. As the team got together to congratulate Neetu, she also got on the stage to dance on Alia’s songs “Radha” and “Dholida” with Karan.