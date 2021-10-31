Akasa Singh eliminated from Bigg Boss 15

Host Salman Khan on Sunday evicted Akasa Singh from the Bigg Boss 15 house. The singer was nominated alongwith Simba Nagpal and Vishal Kotian. Given her selective involvement in the game, it was expected that she would get evicted this week.

While Akasa promised to add entertainment to the season, she was hardly visible in the game. It was only her closeness with Pratik Sehajpal that got her some limelight. However, fans were quick to claim that Akasa tried to replicate Neha Bhasin’s game from Bigg Boss OTT by bonding with Pratik.

The “Naagin” singer also gained some footage in the house when she tried to play cupid for multiple contestants. Besides trying to hook up Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya in the initial days, Akasa Singh was recently also seen trying to get Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash together.

With Akasa’s eviction, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Ieshaan Sehajpal, Miesha Iyer, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia and Afsana Khan are now in the race to lift Bigg Boss 15 trophy.